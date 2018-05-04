Zanu-PF Manifesto launch - LIVE

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean ruling Zanu-PF party will launch its 2018 election manifesto this Friday as it gears up for a crucial election due mid-year.The party will also use the event to introduce its candidates for the House of Assembly and Senate elections to supporters."This letter serves to advise that the Zanu-PF 2018 harmonized election manifesto/campaign launch will take place on the 4th of May 2018 at the Harare International Conference Center," the party said in a statement Wednesday.The event will be attended by the party's senior members among them politburo, central committee and national consultative assembly members.