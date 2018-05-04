Zanu-PF Manifesto launch - LIVE

04 May 2018 at 17:57hrs
This Mnangagwa supporter (in red) was following his every dance move... pic.twitter.com/yEeUOtEGg3— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 14:34hrs
As Cde Chinoz joins the police band on the dance floor at the @ZANUPF_Official manifesto launch pic.twitter.com/szKbhsiRcl— Clarkson Mambo (@cemambo) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 13:31hrs
1426: National Chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri, is now giving the Vote of Thanks on behalf of VP Kembo Mohadi who is not feeling well.
04 May 2018 at 13:19hrs
1407: "You cannot force people to vote for you but persuade them. With these words, I declare the 2018 Zanu-PF Campaign and Election Manifesto officially launched. The Manifesto covers the unparalleled achievements of Zanu-PF, it has a vision for the people of this country. I thank you. Pamberi ne Zanu-PF," President Mnangagwa says as he ends his address and leaves the podium.
04 May 2018 at 13:14hrs
Mnangagwa drew a lot of applause when he said voters must be persuaded and not forces to vote Zanu-PF.
04 May 2018 at 13:12hrs
1404: "The labour force is pivotal in shaping our destiny. The service of teachers, nurses and doctors will be reviewed for the betterment of their service. Right now Government is working on addressing cash shortages. We are here to prepare for elections in fulfillment of the provisions we are mandated to carry out in our constitution. Let us thrive to go out there and win hearts people of people,"
04 May 2018 at 13:11hrs
Mnangagwa says the work conditions of civil servants must be reviewed. He also once again claims that a solution on cash shortages is being worked on. No details on that
04 May 2018 at 13:10hrs
1400: "Zanu-PF will continue to provide vulnerable learners with help through the Basic Education Assistance Model. Implementation of new education curriculum will be prioritised. Demographics show women and youth are the most increasing population and ignoring them is detrimental. ZANU Pf gives importance to these sectors. Youth are the future and we will ensure they participate in government issues as a matter of extreme urgency,"
04 May 2018 at 13:10hrs
Mnangagwa closes with: "Victory for the revolutionary party is certain."
04 May 2018 at 13:10hrs
Mnangagwa: "Ours is a call to be servants of the people. You cannot force people to vote for you. But we can persuade people to vote for us, by showing people that our party has a past, a present, and a future."
04 May 2018 at 13:06hrs
Mnangagwa says his plan to improve education facilities is a BOT system with investors. Is this not privatisation of schools and won't it make education more expensive?
04 May 2018 at 13:05hrs
1356: "Preliminary indications are that many land barons are going to be brought to book. On water challenges, Government has since acquired drilling rigs (10) and so far five are already in the country. The rigs go as deep as 1000 metres from the surface. The other five are coming. Provision of quality education will be key for ZANU Pf to have a good human resource base,"
04 May 2018 at 13:02hrs
Mnangagwa says preliminary info from a recent commission into land transfers in urban areas shows that some land barons will need to be brought to book.
04 May 2018 at 13:02hrs
1352: "ZANU-PF is committed to improving the people's livelihoods, we will attend and vitalise all our social service sector. We will continue to prioritise affordable education, particularly to people in rural areas. Clinics and housing will also be addressed by the next Zanu-PF Government that is alive to addressing the needs of women, youths and vulnerable groups,"
04 May 2018 at 13:01hrs
1349: "SMEs sector continues to generate opportunities for employment and the party is open to growing the sector through legislative provisions."
He says the party will look at the development of infrastructure and "real airports not ones in villages as said by others who cannot even repair potholes".
04 May 2018 at 13:01hrs
1346: "Will continue financing of Presidential Input Scheme, increase land utilisation in quest to ensure perpetual food availability. The party will champion the export of organic agriculture produce through greater involvement of SMEs, women and youth. Mining is also a key contributor to our economy. While we mine, we also want to preserve our environment for posterity,"
04 May 2018 at 13:00hrs
Mnangagwa says preliminary info from a recent commission into land transfers in urban areas shows that some land barons will need to be brought to book.
04 May 2018 at 13:00hrs
Mnangagwa says Govt has acquired a drilling rig for each province to be used in rural areas.
04 May 2018 at 12:59hrs
Mnangagwa on housing plan, says housing for all wont be achieved overnight
04 May 2018 at 12:59hrs
Mnangagwa giving some specifics about special economic zones. He says they will be based on products. Investors will get incentives
04 May 2018 at 12:58hrs
Today is the big day when Zanu PF campaign will kick off. The Manifesto will be unveiled and the campaign strategy rolled out. Realistic goals and targets articulated and not some pies in the sky pic.twitter.com/EkvyfrdM1M— Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 12:56hrs
1343: "To date we have $11 billion worth of investment commitments. We need FDI to catapult our economy. We will continue to create a conducive environment for investors in our country. We will enhance public sector accountability. Through this manifesto, the party will sustain the economy through modernisation drives to increase productivity in every sector. The party will ensure command agriculture is broadened and adequately funded,"
04 May 2018 at 12:55hrs
1341: "A stone by stone approach built Jerusalem. We are opening our economy to a new model informed by sustainable development that is not isolationist. We need to look at possible challenges for this model and try to overcome them. We need to create new partnerships to propel our beloved Zimbabwe,"
04 May 2018 at 12:55hrs
1336: "We as members of Party must recognise the party's rich ideology. I call on all of us to be honest and honourable to ourselves and the public. Let us put differences aside and campaign for a thunderous victory for our party. A divided house cannot stand. Where there is unity God commands his blessings towards unity. No other party can put Zimbabwe in good hands. This manifesto is there to guide the next Government. The focus of our party is no longer politics alone, but politics and economics. Days of politics are over. We cannot stop other parties to go for politics but we need to put food on the tables of our people,"
04 May 2018 at 12:54hrs
Mnangagwa: "The days of politics without action are dead and gone."
04 May 2018 at 12:54hrs
Mnangagwa now going into a lot of detail about the economic plan; the usual talk about value addition, agriculture, technology etc. Of all the things he's saying, the crowd responds mostly to his talk about agriculture and farmers.
04 May 2018 at 12:54hrs
Mnangagwa speaks on the "re-engage" part of the manifesto theme. He says Zimbabwe can no longer afford to be isolated from the rest of the world. Zanu-PF will entrench old friendships and build new ones.
04 May 2018 at 12:52hrs
Zanu PF supporters dancing to an old but popular song "NORA" #OpenParlyZW @kubatana @Wamagaisa @MatHumanRights @matigary @edmnangagwa @ZANUPF_Official @fortunechasi pic.twitter.com/eRQzYeo54a— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 12:52hrs
Current mood at the HICC #OpenParlyZW @CitManifesto @ComradeFatsooo @cohsunshinecity @Wamagaisa @MunyaBloggo @ilizwi263 @erczimbabwe @ZECzim pic.twitter.com/tzTtKRgm7g— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 12:46hrs
04 May 2018 at 12:44hrs
04 May 2018 at 12:43hrs
Mnangagwa says now begins "Honest, people centred hard work" in the campaign "to win the hearts and minds of voters." He says Zanu-PF campaign must not focus on politics alone without economics.
04 May 2018 at 12:42hrs
1331: "The days of imposition and chicanery are dead and buried. Never again to be resurrected no matter a person’s standing. We do everything for the people. We must fully respect the rights of the people. The voice of the people is the voice of God. The task ahead of us after the primary elections is huge but we must unite. As we reflect, I encourage us to be guided by party constitution. It (constitution) obliges us to abide by it. Each member must popularise the party because it is bigger than an individual. Ukada kutora ZANU-PF uchiisa muhomwe mako inokupisa, ugotsva, uchingotsva kusvika waibudisa muhomwe mako."
04 May 2018 at 12:39hrs
Mnangagwa urges supporters to set aside differences and unite for a resounding win. He criticises those he says have a "sense of entitlement."
04 May 2018 at 12:38hrs
1327: "In my statement on the conduct of party's primary elections, we will attend to every issue raised that is why we are not announcing names of candidates today. We will go through the challenges faced in the Politburo tomorrow. We need to guard against those with ulterior motives to undermine the party's democratic systems. New systems will be fine-tuned with time. We have an immense contribution to the national body politic. Zanu-PF has a special status and standing as a liberator. Its a courier of our national legacy and definer of our nation. Leaders must always come from the people," President Mnangagwa says as delegates cheer to the statement.
04 May 2018 at 12:37hrs
Mnangagwa: "The party is bigger than its individual members... Zanu-PF ihomwe. Tose tinokwana muhomwe yeZanuPF. Asi iwe neni, ukada kutora Zanu kuiisa muhomwe mako, inokupisa, ugotsva, uchingotsva, kusvika waibuditsa muhomwe mako."
04 May 2018 at 12:35hrs
Mnangagwa says there will be some reruns of primaries, but "the task ahead" is more important and the party must be united and loyal to the party.
04 May 2018 at 12:35hrs
Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF must respect the right "to choose and be chosen through democratic internal processes".
04 May 2018 at 12:35hrs
Mnangagwa draws applause when he says that "the days of imposition, chicanery, and favouritism in our internal processes are dead and buried, never to be resurrected again, whatever the person's status or standing"
04 May 2018 at 12:33hrs
1324: "As we go full throttle, we need a commitment and pledge to pull sleeves and build every facet of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is in good hands."
The theme we have is most appropriate in the context of the internal transformation of the party and country.
04 May 2018 at 12:31hrs
Mnangagwa acknowledges what he understates as 'teething problems' in party primaries. He says the final list won't be released until all disputes are addressed. He says however that these problems are expected as Zanu-PF is on the path to entrenching internal democracy.
04 May 2018 at 12:30hrs
1318: President Mnangagwa chants the party slogan urging unity and correctness of party ideology. He acknowledges all senior party officials present and acknowledges VP Kembo Mohadi in absentia.
"He (VP Mohadi) is not feeling too well. We wish him a speedy recovery..I am honoured to stand for you as the party's Presidential candidate. I am joined by many esteemed men and women who have answers to serve Zanu-PF and people of Zimbabwe as candidates in upcoming elections.
He says candidates should put interests of the people at the forefront. He says the task ahead is immense.
04 May 2018 at 12:29hrs
Mnangagwa to candidates: 'To those who will represent Zanu-PF in the elections, welcome to the call to put Zimbabwe ahead of your selfish needs'
04 May 2018 at 12:28hrs
Mnangagwa says VP Mohadi 'is not feeling very well'
04 May 2018 at 12:28hrs
Mnangagwa now speaking, his supporters respond loudly to his usual 'pasi nemhanduuuuu' slogan
04 May 2018 at 12:25hrs
'Why reach Bulawayo in 40mins when Kuwadzana residents get home after 5hrs?' Chiwenga taking a dig at Chamisa. He says MDC councils must first deliver
04 May 2018 at 12:23hrs
1315: He takes a dig at people who promise spaghetti roads as juvenile politicians whom he says Zanu-PF will dismantle. He says first they should deal with issues of legitimacy in their party. VP Chiwenga says people are listening to the President's message. VP Chiwenga ends his speech and invites President Mnangagwa, who takes to the podium amid ululation.
04 May 2018 at 12:22hrs
04 May 2018 at 12:22hrs
04 May 2018 at 12:21hrs
So this is the Zanu-PF regalia for 2018 elections @matigary @Mavhure @ZimMediaReview @HMetro_ @Mathuthu @CharityMaodza pic.twitter.com/cdWwaVS6GC— Larry Moyo (@larry_moyo) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 12:19hrs
1307: "His life (President Mnangagwa) history, both before and during our struggle, took him to countries like Tanzania, Egypt and China. I trace his history in this way in order to educate little boys who pretend to be larger than life forgetting that this country has its heroes," says VP Chiwenga.
04 May 2018 at 12:19hrs
04 May 2018 at 12:18hrs
1300: The VP narrates the history of President Mnangagwa and the history of Zimbabwe's colonisation
04 May 2018 at 12:17hrs
Delegates dancing awaiting the arrival of the First Secretary and President of ZANU PF Cde E.D Mnangagwa pic.twitter.com/NHS0kpHYng— SFM (@SfmZimbabwe) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 12:17hrs
1255: VP Chiwenga takes to the podium and says President Mnangagwa is the Party's 2018 presidential candidate. He says President Mnangagwa's qualities speak of the similarities between his values and the principles that sustain Zimbabwe.
04 May 2018 at 12:17hrs
1249: Machacha invites Muchinguri-Kashiri to introduces VP Chiwenga, who is also the Party's Second Secretary, to the delegates.
04 May 2018 at 12:16hrs
1245: Machacha invites Concilia Chipangura to deliver a special poem dedicated to the President. Chipangura's poem is titled "ED Has My Vote"
04 May 2018 at 12:16hrs
1238: SK Moyo hands over samples of regalia and the manifesto to President Mnangagwa. The regalia will be distributed to all provinces and will be available from cell level. SK Moyo leaves the podium to Machacha.
04 May 2018 at 12:15hrs
04 May 2018 at 12:15hrs
04 May 2018 at 12:15hrs
04 May 2018 at 12:14hrs
1233: She urges party members to read the manifesto that has been translated into vernacular languages. She invites SK Moyo, the Party's Sec for Info and Publicity, to present the party's regalia. Yellow and green are the two dominant colours on the party regalia.
04 May 2018 at 12:13hrs
1229: "This is a special event on our calendar as we launch this manifesto and campaign," She says the presence of delegates shows their commitment to ZANU-PF as it is a democratic party whose potential and ability is indisputable.
"Zanu-PF cannot survive without its delegates here. We have surely hit the ground running. The "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra has made an impact on the global map."
04 May 2018 at 12:12hrs
1222: Provinces now making introductions as they register their presence. Mpofu invites National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to the podium. Muchinguri-Kashiri makes party slogan as she rallies party supporters to back President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections. She also acknowledges the presence of senior party.
04 May 2018 at 12:11hrs
1221: Mpofu acknowledges the presence of all invited delegates among them politburo members, chiefs, captains of industry and accredited members of the diplomatic community in Zimbabwe.
04 May 2018 at 12:09hrs
1217: Head of the Herbert Chitepo Ideological College Munyaradzi Machacha on podium. He welcomes delegates, the President and other Politburo members. He says the party has composed jingles that will be used during the election campaign. Machacha leaves the podium to the party's Sec for Admin Obert Mpofu to make introductions and announce party candidates for the upcoming polls.
04 May 2018 at 11:58hrs
Delegates dancing awaiting the arrival of the First Secretary and President of ZANU PF Cde E.D Mnangagwa pic.twitter.com/NHS0kpHYng— SFM (@SfmZimbabwe) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 11:58hrs
This is what Bishop Mutendi says of today's manifesto launch and how it should be different to all the previous ones by Zanu-PF@Mavhure @matigary @ZimMediaReview @sekuru_gudo @lashiasn @CharityMaodza pic.twitter.com/lWIyZcmIzf— Larry Moyo (@larry_moyo) May 4, 2018
04 May 2018 at 11:54hrs
1207: Bishop Mutendi rebukes those that are there to shame the country on social media platforms like Twitter and urges them to desist but contribute to build the nation.
"Nothing should separate us from the love we have for this beautiful country. This is not a war. Those who won and those that lost should embrace each other. Your leader (President Mnangagwa) is a tried and tested leader,we all know that," Bishop Mutendi, as he gives a word of prayer.
04 May 2018 at 11:53hrs
The #KutongaKwaro official dance 😂😂😂— Clarkson Mambo (@cemambo) May 4, 2018
Pres @edmnangagwa at #ZanuPFManifestoLaunch18#ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/BaOdUl7cDI
04 May 2018 at 11:52hrs
1203: Bishop Mutendi says the manifesto should be a product of the people for it to be acceptable. He further says this manifesto launch should be totally different from those that have been made before.
"The just ended ZANU-PF primary elections were a test of patriotism. Success is not final, failure is not fatal."
He urges winning candidates and those who lost to work together
04 May 2018 at 11:51hrs
1201: Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi opens the session with a bible devotion.
04 May 2018 at 11:50hrs
04 May 2018 at 11:49hrs
1159: President Mnangagwa is flanked by VP Constantino Chiwenga, Patrick Chinamasa and National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu and National Commissar Engelbert Rugeje.
04 May 2018 at 11:48hrs
1156: Party members ululate as President Mnangagwa raises a clenched fist while taking his position at the high table. Delegates now singing the National Anthem.
04 May 2018 at 11:48hrs
1155: President Mnangagwa and other senior party leaders have arrived.
04 May 2018 at 11:47hrs
1154: The colourful event is being attended by Politburo and Central Committee members, ruling party legislators, Cabinet ministers, delegates from the country's ten provinces as well as members of the diplomatic corps.
04 May 2018 at 11:46hrs
1149: The manisfesto launch is running under the theme "Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-Engage, Create Jobs". Zanu-PF President and First Secretary Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is the party's Presidential candidate for this year's election. President Mnangagwa's election message is premised on: "Visionary, Inspired, Transparent, Accountable, Principled and Servant Leadership.
04 May 2018 at 11:45hrs
1130: We are at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) where Zanu-PF is launching its 2018 Election Campaign Manifesto. The ruling party has made the auditorium a colourful spectacle with most party members present donning the "ED scarf", a scarf depicting the national flag. The scarf has been made famous by President Mnangagwa. The revolutionary party branding has been turned up a notch with new regalia and bold declarations on posters showcasing a party ready to hit the ground running.
04 May 2018 at 11:44hrs