Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is today meeting war veterans, war collaborators and ex-detainees in Harare to discuss welfare issues and ways of strengthening Zanu-PF ahead of harmonised elections this year.



The polls are expected by the end of July.



Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda confirmed the meeting at the City Sports Centre in Harare.



The City Sports Centre is lively today as Zimbabwe's liberation war heroes and heroines have an interface with President Mnangagwa. War veterans' representatives from the country's ten provinces are ready to meet their patron. The interface is running under the theme: "War Veterans – Advancing the Success of the New Dispensation."