Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

9 secs ago
1359: "President,we urge you to fight corruption because it is affecting us and the nation at large," says Kagwera as he ends his speech.
22 secs ago
1354: Gift Kagwera from Manicaland Province makes his presentation. Kagwera says the vetting of war vets should be done honestly as there are some liberation fighters they fought with side by side but are now destitute.
34 secs ago
1345: Murindi says while it might be tiresome to reverse and nullify elections, it is now incumbent upon party to send out people who are able to talk nicely to the masses in order to heal wounds. Murindi takes swipe at the previous administration that failed to address war vets welfare since 2016.
"There is need to record the history of battles that were fought in Zimbabwe for posterity,"
Lastly, Murindi urges Government to recognise research in traditional herbs and knowledge systems in the fight against cancer, blood pressure and other ailments.
58 secs ago
1342: Muwoni, as he leaves podium for Masvingo chairperson Ignatius Murindi, said the party should not only want to look at War Vets when we head for elections.
1 min ago
1339: "In Mashonaland West Province we launched the war in 1966 and lost seven Cdes whose graves are not well looked after."
Muwoni urges Government to speedily address the issue
1 min ago
1330: Chairperson Muwoni, from Mashonaland West, says the just ended primary elections exposed some sinister activities in the commissariat department. He asks the President to look into the matter.
2 mins ago
1321: Mashonaland Central chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa is now on the podium and says people surrounding the President are of questionable integrity with the G40 hand still showing.
"In Mashonaland Central we have G40 members holding meetings. Some of the people who we think are with us are actually not. We need to restructure the party…our masses, our supporters did not vote in the primary elections and we are asking that those elections be repeated…Mashonaland Central saw defining battles of the Second Chimurenga as such we have departed fighters that never received proper burials. As a Government that comes from the revolution can you please assist in ensuring that our fellow comrades get decent burials,"
2 mins ago
1314: "There are people trying to stop war vets from having strategic positions in the party. We are watching those who are against the spirit of the new dispensation as they are using dirty money, yet President Mnangagwa is saying we do not want corruption," says Sigauke.
4 mins ago
1302: Daniel Sigauke from Mashonaland East takes over to make his presentation. Sigauke thanks President Mnangagwa for the successful launch of the 2018 Election Manifesto.
1 hr ago
1300: On party elections, war vets are failing to compete with other party members because they lack funding
1 hr ago
1254: Harare Province chairperson takes to the podium and says the war vets constituency accepts the resolution to have President Mnangagwa as the 2018 Presidential candidate. On welfare, he says the standard of living of war veterans has deteriorated, says the pension of $206 per month is below the poverty datum line, calls on govt to review the pension. Says war veterans have no land, those who had it, their farms were repossessed. war veterans seek exemption on import duty for vehicles. They also seek exemption on payment of toll-gates. They want appointments into key positions in govt. Lament lack of funding for projects.
1 hr ago
1252: "It's sad that some war veterans lost during the primary elections because of some who used money to buy others and disenfranchising us. As we go for Presidential elections, you are our candidate. As said by Matemadanda, we need to mobilise support for everyone besides that primary election results were not a platform for happiness."
He says there are some criminals who are surrounding the President and they need to be removed. Ncube implores President Mnangagwa to address cash shortages as there are many people accessing huge amounts of money while banks are dry much to the dismay of the general populace.
Ncube has now finished his address.
2 hrs ago
1244: Ncube says war vets were the first to ask for reclamation of land in 2000 but unfortunately they are losing their land to some land barons who use financial power.
2 hrs ago
1236: War Vets Bulawayo Province chairperson Cephas Ncube makes first presentation. He says state of war veterans should be addressed asking President Mnangagwa to look at the pension which he says is little. He says some of the illnesses affecting war veterans are a result of situations they were exposed to during the war of liberation.
2 hrs ago
1235: "We should not only be waiting to get help from Government, but we need to do the best for ourselves too while relieving Government of other burdens. Government introduced Command Agriculture and war vets who benefited from agrarian reform should apply and benefit from programme. Those with A2 farms should apply for 99-year leases,"
As VP Chiwenga leaves podium, he declares the meeting open to plenary session as war vets representatives from the country's provinces make their presentations.
2 hrs ago
1234: Chiwenga said war vets appreciate the time set aside by President Mnangagwa to have this meeting.
"War vets are a critical constituency in Zanu Pf and the country at large…Basa riya ratanga. Zimbabwe haichafe yakadzokera kuzvimbwasungata zvakare. Zimbabwe inyika inoerera ropa remagamba edu. This history cannot simply be erased as chalk on a writing board. Ministry is working with treasury to ensure that war vets issues are addressed on time, including issues of fees. All fees for last year and this year's first term were cleared. We are settling second term's arrears for this time in the shortest time,"
2 hrs ago
1237: MC implores chairpersons to now present their resolutions or challenges from the provinces
2 hrs ago
1236: VP Chiwenga opens the meeting to plenary sessions where provinces will make presentations, each represented by their chairpersons
2 hrs ago
1230: VP Chiwenga says war veterans are owed school fees for their children amounting to US$10,5 million dating back to 2016 – the ministry engaging treasury to ensure these arrears are paid at the shortest possible time. Funeral bills amounting to US$1 million will be also be settled as soon as possible.
2 hrs ago
1226: VP Chiwenga says war veterans are a body politic critical to the survival of the ruling party and the nation at large. Thanks the war vets for coming to meeting the President at short notice. "Zimbabwe haimbofa yakadzokera kuzvimbwasungata zvakare".
2 hrs ago
1224: VP Chiwenga takes to the podium and acknowledges all delegates present.
2 hrs ago
1221: Matemadanda now introducing Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga to give his remarks.
2 hrs ago
1208: Matemadanda implores all war veterans to go out and campaign for President Mnangagwa, the Zanu-PF presidential candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections. He ends his address.
2 hrs ago
1205: Matemadanda said "the voice of the war veterans is the voice of the revolution". Says they have been patiently waiting for leadership positions even a Councillor's position, for example.
2 hrs ago
1204: Blasts those who say war veterans are not disciplined, saying they are a highly disciplined lot.
2 hrs ago
1201: Matemadanda says he is happy that this meeting with President ED has come to fruition. Says this meeting is different from all the previous meetings…."nhasi chinongove chisoja chete kubva kumusoro….," he says.
2 hrs ago
1212: Matemadanda says President Mnangagwa is ZANU-PF 2018 presidential candidate. He says the candidate is not losing sleep ahead of the elections because victory is certain. He says prophets of doom had cast spells over the meeting saying war vets are against the President.
"Today's meeting is different from other meetings we did because 'nhasi chinongova chisoja chega chega kubva kwamuri kusvika kuzasi'.
He says former Zipra and Zanla cadres are here as war vets. Anyone who says these war vets are undisciplined is an enemy of the revolution. Cde Matematanda adds while President Mnangagwa says the voice of the people is the voice of God, for today it is the voice of the war veterans is the voice of the revolution.
2 hrs ago
1158: ZNLWVA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda, who is also Sec for War Veterans in the Politburo is now on the podium.
2 hrs ago
1152: The Director of Ceremonies Machacha is now making the opening remarks and acknowledges all members present, from senior Government officials, service chiefs, and all guests from the country's ten provinces.
2 hrs ago
1149: Traditional leaders give a supplication thanking the ancestors for helping to deliver Zimbabwe.
2 hrs ago
1144: Chaplin General of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces gives a devotion and opening prayer.
2 hrs ago
1142: The police band now leads in the singing of the National Anthem.
2 hrs ago
1137: President Mnangagwa makes his entry into the venue much to the joy of the war veterans in attendance.
2 hrs ago
1132: VP Constantino Chiwenga, ZDF Commander Gen Phillip Valerio Sibanda, ZANU-PF's National Commissar Engelbert Rugeje have arrived, along with Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa have all taken their seats.
2 hrs ago
1117: Master of Ceremony Munyaradzi Machacha introduces a delegation from Tanzania's ruling Chama Cha Mapinduza party that is also attending the event.
2 hrs ago
1111: Revolutionary choirs and poets give pieces of work reminiscing of the liberation experiences much to the cheer of the crowd.
2 hrs ago
1053: Currently, Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology Munyaradzi Machacha is paying homage to the heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle, both the living and the departed.
2 hrs ago
1039: ZNLWVA Chairperson who is also Special Adviser to President Mnangagwa, Chris Mutsvangwa, has also arrived. In a strong show of solidarity with the new dispensation some of the patrons are raising placards with messages: "Trustworthy Leader" "The Voice of the People is the Voice of God" "Mutungamiri ane hany'a nevarwi verusununguko". Representatives from Bulawayo province have just arrived and are taking their seats.
2 hrs ago
1013: Ministers Obert Mpofu, Paul Mavhima, Petronella Kagonye, David Parirenyatwa and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi are among Government officials that have graced the event. War cadres are still thronging the venue which so far is nearly full to the brim. This is the first interface between President Mnangagwa and the War Veterans in the new dispensation and the post-Mugabe era. Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda has arrived.
2 hrs ago
1002: The Police band is entertaining delegates with revolutionary songs.
2 hrs ago
1000: The City Sports Centre is lively today as Zimbabwe's liberation war heroes and heroines have an interface with President Mnangagwa. War veterans' representatives from the country's ten provinces are ready to meet their patron. The interface is running under the theme: "War Veterans – Advancing the Success of the New Dispensation."