ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

4 mins ago
9 mins ago
Mixed races, more males than females at Bradfield shopping centre - HABAKKUK TRUST
16 mins ago
"Good Morning Zimbabwe. As we all go to vote today for our different candidates of choice, let’s remain at peace with each other and remember that we are one people seeking to see Zimbabwe grow in every aspect. Vote peacefully."
25 mins ago
41 mins ago
44 mins ago
Early bird❌ #ZimbabweDecides pic.twitter.com/kx19Fc5SF0— Tatenda🇿🇼 (@Confiant_man) July 29, 2018
47 mins ago
FAITH WITH WORKS
Psalms 124:7-8, We have escaped like a bird
from the fowler’s snare;
the snare has been broken,
and we have escaped.
Our help is in the name of the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.
Done my part!
#Zimvotes2018
- @ShingiMunyeza on Twitter
52 mins ago
The MDC Alliance numbers: 0778371424, 0773010749, 0773010739, 0772364133, 0773013734, 0773010662, 0773205264 *******
57 mins ago
58 mins ago
1 hr ago
#Zimbabwedecides2018 polling stations open in 30 minutes. This is in Mbare, a suburb in Harare. My colleague @MalcolmWebb is in Matabeleland #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/tgrbgP1NlS— harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) July 30, 2018
1 hr ago