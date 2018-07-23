Latest News Editor's Choice


#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

by Moyo Roy
1 hr ago | Views
These are election updates from around the country ( #AroundZimbabwe ) by civilians, if you want to take part please send your update via email or WhatsApp.

Email: editor@bulawayo24.com
WhatsApp: +447496794627

  • Harare, Kuwadzana 6 primary queues too long

    4 mins ago

  • Bradfield shopping centre

    9 mins ago

    Mixed races, more males than females at Bradfield shopping centre - HABAKKUK TRUST

  • Vote peacefully - Oliver Mtukudzi @TukuOfficial

    16 mins ago

    "Good Morning Zimbabwe. As we all go to vote today for our different candidates of choice, let’s remain at peace with each other and remember that we are one people seeking to see Zimbabwe grow in every aspect. Vote peacefully."

  • The polling process

    25 mins ago

    #ZimbabweDecides

  • May peace be your first response today

    41 mins ago

  • Early bird

    44 mins ago

  • Done my part!

    47 mins ago

    FAITH WITH WORKS



    Psalms 124:7-8, We have escaped like a bird

    from the fowler’s snare;

    the snare has been broken,

    and we have escaped.

    Our help is in the name of the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.



    Done my part!

    #Zimvotes2018
    - @ShingiMunyeza on Twitter

  • Report any electoral offences or polling stations without election agents

    52 mins ago

    The MDC Alliance numbers: 0778371424, 0773010749, 0773010739, 0772364133, 0773013734, 0773010662, 0773205264 *******

  • Voting queue in Sunningdale, Harare

    57 mins ago

  • Young people flood pollings stations #ZimbabweDecides2018

    58 mins ago

  • #Zimbabwedecides2018

    1 hr ago

  • Polls open as #Zimbabwe votes in first general election without Robert Mugabe

    1 hr ago

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

1 hr ago | 614 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

14 mins ago | 9 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

15 mins ago | 12 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

15 mins ago | 45 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

16 mins ago | 59 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

16 mins ago | 41 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

17 mins ago | 139 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

18 mins ago | 53 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

19 mins ago | 36 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

19 mins ago | 94 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

20 mins ago | 152 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

20 mins ago | 28 Views

Let the people speak

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

21 mins ago | 34 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

22 mins ago | 126 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

23 mins ago | 6 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

23 mins ago | 29 Views

It's Chamisa's day

24 mins ago | 54 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

24 mins ago | 31 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

25 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

25 mins ago | 103 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

26 mins ago | 6 Views

73 cops promoted

26 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

27 mins ago | 61 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

28 mins ago | 19 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

29 mins ago | 20 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

33 mins ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

34 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

35 mins ago | 36 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

36 mins ago | 60 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

37 mins ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

37 mins ago | 57 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

38 mins ago | 79 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

39 mins ago | 237 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

39 mins ago | 141 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

39 mins ago | 126 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

42 mins ago | 68 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

8 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

10 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

10 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Mnangagwa & Chamisa engage in show of force

11 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Charismatic appeals vs performance legitimacy

11 hrs ago | 905 Views

ZCTU backs Chamisa's presidential bid

11 hrs ago | 1148 Views

'Election results to be posted outside polling stations'

11 hrs ago | 2324 Views

ZBC refuses to flight Chamisa's prayer

11 hrs ago | 1993 Views

PRC Ridicules Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 1941 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days