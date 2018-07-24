Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

56 mins ago
#ZimElection2018 And the counting begins. It’s going to be a long night! pic.twitter.com/zfETOFhahX— Taurai Maduna (@tauraimaduna) July 30, 2018
Early projections have chamisa winning at 65% , Zanu pf 32% #ElectionsZW #ZimDecides2018 #ZimElections2018 #Zimbabwe #ZimbabweElections2018 pic.twitter.com/uvgCaTsblg— David Beckham Anogona Shona (@PrinceMoyana) July 31, 2018
A big CONGRATULATIONS to my degree-mate Ropafadzo Makumire, now Councillor Makumire elected Councillor in Chiredzi Urban, 25 years and he’s won at first try as an INDEPENDENT. #GodWasInIt #ElectionsZw— Dab-Her-Nhingi Sit-on-her 🇿🇼 (@Staera_Ndini) July 31, 2018
PLEASE THESE ARE ONLY V11 PARTIAL PROJECTIONS AND NOT OFFICIAL RESULTS! - @afri_buzz
I'm sad Fadzayi Mahere didn't win, I really thought she would win this :'( sad for days.. #ElectionsZW— Sharon Mazingaizo (@sharon1780) July 31, 2018
Kwekwe Urban, Ruvimbo Primary school polling station results. Presidential results not displayed.
Harare Ward 4 V11 form from outside polling station by @CitManifesto
God truly is in it . History has been made .— TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) July 31, 2018
"Good morning Zimbabwe. I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far. The information from our reps on the ground is extremely positive! Waiting patiently for official results as per the constitution." - President Mnangagwa
"#Zimbabwedecides2018 some of the results coming in from polling stations are giving people heart attacks .... it’s still early days, things can change dramatically .... let’s wait for final results before celebrating or crying" - harumutasa/aljazeera
"We now have results from the majority of the over 10 000 polling stations. We’ve done exceedingly well. Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next gvt.#Godisinit" - @nelsonchamisa