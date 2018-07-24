Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

by Moyo Roy
4 hrs ago | Views
These are election updates from around the country ( #AroundZimbabwe ) by civilians, if you want to take part please send your update via email or WhatsApp.

  • Scenes from last night, counting process

    56 mins ago

  • 1 hr ago

  • Bulawayo, Fusi 8 Primary Polling Station results

    2 hrs ago

  • Bulawayo, Fusi A Primary Polling Station results

    2 hrs ago

  • 2 hrs ago

  • V11 PARTIAL PROJECTIONS - unofficial

    2 hrs ago

    PLEASE THESE ARE ONLY V11 PARTIAL PROJECTIONS AND NOT OFFICIAL RESULTS! - @afri_buzz

  • St John's Emerald Hill Polling Station results

    2 hrs ago

  • 'Fadzayi Mahere loses'

    2 hrs ago

  • Chegutu, Rifle Range Tent. Ward 2

    2 hrs ago

  • Hurungwe, Lynx Mine, Ward 4

    2 hrs ago

  • Highfield East, Mhofu B Primary polling station results

    2 hrs ago

  • Bulawayo, Mafakela B Primary, Ward 15

    2 hrs ago

  • Manyame RDC, Murisa BC, Ward 8

    2 hrs ago

  • Mutare V11 form from outside polling station

    3 hrs ago

  • Harare, Kariba Crescent Tent, Ward 30

    3 hrs ago

  • Kwekwe Urban Presidential results not displayed outside polling station

    3 hrs ago

    Kwekwe Urban, Ruvimbo Primary school polling station results. Presidential results not displayed.

  • A police officer checks results at Mabvuku High School polling

    3 hrs ago

  • Realtime update of the @CitManifesto by polling station.

    3 hrs ago

  • Harare Ward 4 V11 form

    3 hrs ago

    Harare Ward 4 V11 form from outside polling station by @CitManifesto

  • Ellis Robins High School Harare West Constituency

    3 hrs ago

  • History has been made - Biti

    3 hrs ago

  • Mnangagwa delighted by the high turnout

    3 hrs ago

    "Good morning Zimbabwe. I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far. The information from our reps on the ground is extremely positive! Waiting patiently for official results as per the constitution." - President Mnangagwa

  • Shocking results so far!

    3 hrs ago

    "#Zimbabwedecides2018 some of the results coming in from polling stations are giving people heart attacks .... it’s still early days, things can change dramatically .... let’s wait for final results before celebrating or crying" - harumutasa/aljazeera

  • Analysing pertinent aspects of the Zimbabwe election

    3 hrs ago

  • Winning resoundingly - Nelson Chamisa

    3 hrs ago

    "We now have results from the majority of the over 10 000 polling stations. We’ve done exceedingly well. Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next gvt.#Godisinit" - ‏ @nelsonchamisa

Most Popular In 7 Days