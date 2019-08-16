Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH LIVE:- MDC ShutDownZimbabwe protest

by STAFF REPORTER
16 Aug 2019 at 09:09hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's main opposition group has said it will hold anti-government protests in the capital Harare, in defiance of a police ban.

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has called for protests against the government's handling of the economy.

The MDC has said it has given the authorities assurances the protests will be peaceful.



#ShutDownZimbabwe protest

  • Government speaks on injured woman

    16 Aug 2019 at 10:34hrs

    The Ministry of Information has issued a statement saying: We note an incident where an unidentified woman was injured during a stampede at the corner of Jason Moyo and Sam Nujoma Roads when the Police tried to disperse an illegal demonstration. The woman was taken to hospital and efforts are undeway to establish her condition.

  • Police shut down Harare CBD

    16 Aug 2019 at 10:19hrs

    The #FreeZimbabweMarch has turned to be a stay away as business in Harare CBD has been completely shut down after police have chased people from the town. Traffic coming to the CBD is being blocked by the police.

  • ZUPCO buses blocked

    16 Aug 2019 at 10:14hrs

    Police are blocking ZUPCO buses from entering the CBD amidst fears that some more protestors may be coming to the City

  • Protestors regroup

    16 Aug 2019 at 10:05hrs

    Protestors have now regrouped at Africa Unity square after having running battles with the police in the CBD

  • PHOTO: Old lady beaten by anti-riot police

    16 Aug 2019 at 09:55hrs

    Members of the Zimbabwe Red Cross and Red Crescent attending an elderly lady who as badly beaten by police.

  • One person shoot

    16 Aug 2019 at 09:10hrs

    Police have shot 1 person who was part of a small group of protestors gathered along second street extension. The group was peaceful, singing and waiting for the announcement of the decision of the high court

  • MDC calls off demonstration

    16 Aug 2019 at 08:57hrs

    The opposition MDC has reportedly called off today’s much hyped demonstration after Harare High Court dismissed an urgent court application to set aside the prohibition notice issued by the police.

  • High Court bars MDC demonstration

    16 Aug 2019 at 08:48hrs

    High Court Judge Justice Justice Musakwa has dismissed an urgent application by the MDC to set aside a police notice prohibiting the demonstration

