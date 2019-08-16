WATCH LIVE:- MDC ShutDownZimbabwe protest

16 Aug 2019 at 10:34hrs
The Ministry of Information has issued a statement saying: We note an incident where an unidentified woman was injured during a stampede at the corner of Jason Moyo and Sam Nujoma Roads when the Police tried to disperse an illegal demonstration. The woman was taken to hospital and efforts are undeway to establish her condition.
16 Aug 2019 at 10:19hrs
The #FreeZimbabweMarch has turned to be a stay away as business in Harare CBD has been completely shut down after police have chased people from the town. Traffic coming to the CBD is being blocked by the police.
16 Aug 2019 at 10:14hrs
Police are blocking ZUPCO buses from entering the CBD amidst fears that some more protestors may be coming to the City
16 Aug 2019 at 10:05hrs
Protestors have now regrouped at Africa Unity square after having running battles with the police in the CBD
16 Aug 2019 at 09:55hrs
Members of the Zimbabwe Red Cross and Red Crescent attending an elderly lady who as badly beaten by police.
16 Aug 2019 at 09:10hrs
Police have shot 1 person who was part of a small group of protestors gathered along second street extension. The group was peaceful, singing and waiting for the announcement of the decision of the high court
16 Aug 2019 at 08:57hrs
The opposition MDC has reportedly called off today’s much hyped demonstration after Harare High Court dismissed an urgent court application to set aside the prohibition notice issued by the police.
16 Aug 2019 at 08:48hrs
High Court Judge Justice Justice Musakwa has dismissed an urgent application by the MDC to set aside a police notice prohibiting the demonstration