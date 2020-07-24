LIVE Update of #31July protest

Latest News Editor's Choice


AS ORGANISERS of the anti-corruption march remained defiant and insisted that today's planned protests will proceed despite a military clampdown, Bulawayo24News will be giving live updates of the situation on the ground.

#Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi, who is on the police wanted list, said the march was set to start early this morning.

"At exactly 0000 hours tonight (this morning), we will start the long march against corruption," he said in a tweet.

"We will be live streaming this leap to inspire all to start marching from their localities to central points that will be given. Victory is certain."

Mkwananzi said the fight was against corruption by Zanu PF officials and not fight against the army or police.

"Our fight is not against the army, police or CIO [Central Intelligence Organisation]. Our fight is against corruption by Zanu PF, the mother of all our misery and suffering.

"A corrupt-free Zimbabwe will be good for everyone. Our security forces will finally get the dignity they so deserve."

MDC Alliance deputy national chairman Job Sikhala, who is in hiding, has been releasing videos and statements insisting the protests would go ahead.

But Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi insisted that "no demonstrations will take place in Zimbabwe" today.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to conduct their day-to-day and normal activities in a peaceful atmosphere and co-operate with police and other security service members who are maintaining law and order in the country," Nyathi said.

"All security arms of government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence and sending threats or provocative messages through the social media or any other means.

"We reiterate that no demonstrations will take place in Zimbabwe on July 31st 2020. Those who decide or disregard the law, particularly national COV- ID-19 regulations, will have themselves to blame."

