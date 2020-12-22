Latest News Editor's Choice


LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T congress started at Rainbow Towers, Harare this Sunday morning with wild cheering directed at presidential hopeful and current secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora's arrival at the venue was greeted by excited cheering by supporters.

The opposition official had occasion to walk the grounds at the hotel, waving at ecstatic followers.

In some few hours, the Mwonzora was set to contest interim party leader Thokozani Khupe and top party politicians Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi for president.




  • Chaos mars start of MDC-T Congress voting

    53 mins ago

    CHAOS has marred the beginning of voting at the ongoing MDC-T congress with some delegates accusing the party of deleting their names from the voters' roll.

    Some agitated party delegates have declared voting will not take place if their names were not on the voters' roll.

    "They are rigging, amabizo akoBulawayo kawasekho. Akuphele lokhu. bengasimbuluzeli sizabatshengisa ukuthi sinjani. (Bulawayo delegates' names are not appearing. This whole charade must stop. They must stop making us fools. We will show them what we are made of," said a delegate.

    Most of the agitated followers seem to be coming from the Bulawayo delegates who are chanting "Into oyenzayo siyayizonda (we do not like what you are doing)"

