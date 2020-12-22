LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

by Staff reporter

In some few hours, the Mwonzora was set to contest interim party leader Thokozani Khupe and top party politicians Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi for president.









MDC-T congress started at Rainbow Towers, Harare this Sunday morning with wild cheering directed at presidential hopeful and current secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.Mwonzora's arrival at the venue was greeted by excited cheering by supporters.The opposition official had occasion to walk the grounds at the hotel, waving at ecstatic followers.