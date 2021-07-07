Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

Image credit: GroundUP

by Online

The KwaZulu-Natal government pleaded for calm on Friday amid protests believed to be part of a violent "Free Jacob Zuma and shut down KZN" campaign in which millions of rand worth of infrastructure have been damaged.



The police were under pressure when responding to several fiery protests, disruptions to traffic and truck blockades since the early hours of Friday morning from Empangeni on the north coast to the province's south coast.



The provincial government said KwaZulu-Natal had "experienced a number of scattered attempts to bring the province to a grinding halt as major roads and highways, including the N2 and N3, were targeted.







