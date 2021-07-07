Latest News Editor's Choice


SA unrest sweeps through Joburg CBD - live #FreeZuma #KZNShutdown

Image source: SABC
by Online
4 hrs ago | Views
SAPS and Joburg metro police officers have been dispatched to parts of the Joburg CBD on Sunday as unrest swept through parts of the city.

The Joburg metro police confirmed that parts of the M2 highway had to be closed early on Sunday as gunshots were being fired at passing vehicles.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the gun shots were being fired from the Denver and George Goch hostels. A building had also been set on fire in Jeppestown.

"At the present moment, the M2 has been closed off near Cleveland. We have received reports of gunshots being fired at passing vehicles so it had to be closed off.

"The vehicles are being diverted to Maritzburg Street and Cleveland Road. Inside the areas of Jeppestown and Denver, there was also sporadic unrest, so officers were deployed and we do have a high police presence in the areas. In Berea, there are also reports of protests and police are present," he said.

