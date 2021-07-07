SA unrest sweeps through Joburg CBD - live #FreeZuma #KZNShutdown

2 hrs ago
🚨ALERT : @ReaVayaBus services are suspended due to the #GautengShutdown unrest in the Joburg CBD area. pic.twitter.com/XYOROk8gaq— The Transport Guy 🇿🇦™ (@Takatso_Moloi) July 11, 2021
Twist Street JHB. Looting also reported. pic.twitter.com/ZOHOTAC2wm— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 11, 2021
Those who put money on CR17 they will never get it back.😂😂 #KZNshutdown #FreeZumaNow #zumaprotests pic.twitter.com/wR14m5EUG5— #PutSouthAfricanFirst (@Roel6825008) July 10, 2021
Johannesburg will soon become a no go area fast #FreeZumaNow #GautengShutdown #KZNShutDown pic.twitter.com/Bzf8VPB9gw— 📀📀#iPartyKabani 🕺💃 (@SBzo69) July 11, 2021
Aowa banna. Is this still part of #GautengShutdown #ShutDownGauteng pic.twitter.com/juK0p6Ri4k— franco francose (@letsebogo) July 11, 2021
Here's the full video #GautengShutdown pic.twitter.com/1vArbBwlYR— Mfundo (@Mfundo64389095) July 10, 2021
#Newzroom405's Ahmed Kajee reports that several cars have been torched and dealerships have been burned down and looted as part of the #Gautengshutdown protests currently happening in Johannesburg.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 11, 2021
Stay tuned to #Newzroom405 for more updates. pic.twitter.com/DArnsiyIqR
This is Durban next to Dalton Hostel #GautengShutdown #FreeZumaNow pic.twitter.com/1c6HHGyio9— #FreeJacobZuma (@Sbudamoore) July 11, 2021
JHB (Hillbrow) #GautengShutdown pic.twitter.com/zIapKOrv0B— Lucky Buthelezi (@luckybuthelezi) July 11, 2021
We need this spirit ✊#FreeZumaNow #SAShutdown #KZNshutdown pic.twitter.com/YbEo0lhXUf— Thabani Mdletshe (@Realthabanim) July 10, 2021
Dear Comrades in Alexander— The Professor (@SMazilazila) July 11, 2021
This snake makes a lot of noise when it's passing through Alex, please stop it.#sandton #GautengShutdown #KZNProtests #FreeZumaNow pic.twitter.com/9zPMF8mpGw
#GautengShutdown change of venue:— YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) July 11, 2021
Self proclaimed President, Ngizwe Mlando Mchunu to address the nation at Sandton regarding the release of Former President Jacob Zuma at 13:00 😬
Master KG | Looting #FreeZumaNow pic.twitter.com/TXivfO5JOm
Let’s protest in style @DjMaphorisa #GautengShutdown pic.twitter.com/i1UQ7d89qz— Mr Make It Happen (@Coffeey_Creamer) July 11, 2021
Arrest of criminal pro Zuma anarchist is happening all over Gauteng. RET is nothing but a criminal network. They prove it over and over again. The main instigator of the anarchy, Ivanka Zuma is relaxing at home, while these people will suffer. #GautengShutdown pic.twitter.com/CTHK5FEUAv— Goolam (@goolammv) July 11, 2021
The mobilization in Jozi is on another level🙆♂️ Now I see why it's called the centre of a revolution.#GautengShutdown #KZNProtests #FreeZumaNow #ShutDownGauteng pic.twitter.com/IBFpVXD5Bu— Moses Nkambako (@MosesNkambako) July 11, 2021
HAPPENING NOW | 📍Johannesburg #FreeZumaNow protests #GautengShutdown #KZNProtests pic.twitter.com/eoVpZ9nZaU— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) July 11, 2021
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (Defence Minister):— Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) July 11, 2021
I saw on Social Media people referring to SANDF
SANDF has not deployed to KZN, that's not the responsibility of the SANDF
There is no war here. pic.twitter.com/khOT66ptNz
#GautengShutdown MTN Taxi Rank, now— SENZGP 🇿🇦 (@SenzoNdimande) July 11, 2021
Joburg pic.twitter.com/zSyChfszyE
The struggle for President Jacob Zuma's release continues#GautengShutdown Sandton pic.twitter.com/UkJBHGaKZw— El Maestro (@KennethTVafana) July 11, 2021
The situation is still tense at Alexander, Yeoville, Hillbrow, and JHB CBD.#FreeJacobZumaNow #FreeJacobZuma #FreeZuma #GautengShutdown #ShutdownSA #ShutdownKZN #Zumaprotests pic.twitter.com/Tw3xemyrRd pic.twitter.com/hbOqLmyzUl— Mpese Proud African (@MpeseProud) July 11, 2021
Free Jecob Zuma! #zumaprotests #GautengShutdown #level5 pic.twitter.com/JNrr2dsWFG— Junior Mthembu (@Keith_Jnr) July 11, 2021
SABC News team robbed of equipment by protestors in Alexandra #GautengShutdown #KZNProtests pic.twitter.com/JCEHaywxiJ— Brighton (@RealBeefactor) July 11, 2021
📍 MTN rank, twist street #GautengShutdown pic.twitter.com/JQ0UeQkxLJ— ☀️Nolitha🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@NKhungwayo) July 11, 2021
📍Johannesburg #KZNshutdown #GautengShutdown #FreeJacobZuma pic.twitter.com/36rVSTdNKr— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) July 11, 2021
Guys why are you striking ? #GautengShutdown pic.twitter.com/KMv4JgVjHg— Thato_Moremi (@AnimeTmk) July 11, 2021