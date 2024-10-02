WATCH: Mnangagwa delivers State of the Nation Address

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is currently delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) as he officially opens the 2nd Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden. The event marks the beginning of a new legislative period, during which the government is expected to outline key policy initiatives and legislative priorities for the upcoming year.



In his address, President Mnangagwa is expected to focus on economic recovery, development projects, and policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans. This comes as the country faces multiple challenges, including inflation, infrastructure deficits, and the need to create jobs for the youth. The President is also expected to highlight progress on national projects, including infrastructure development and agriculture.











As the government seeks to attract investment and foster economic growth, the legislative agenda for the new session will likely include measures to strengthen Zimbabwe's financial system, improve public service delivery, and enhance governance and transparency.



The opening of the 2nd session at the state-of-the-art Parliament building in Mt Hampden is seen as a significant step in Zimbabwe's national development, as the new complex is part of efforts to modernize government infrastructure and decentralize operations from Harare.



The event is being attended by Members of Parliament, senior government officials, diplomats, and other dignitaries.