Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Today, Bulawayo will host a send-off funeral service for national hero Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium, as the city pays tribute to one of Zimbabwe's most distinguished liberation war veterans.

Scores of residents have already gathered along Masotsha Ndlovu Road extension, near Amakhosi Cultural Village, to bid farewell as the hearse carrying Rtd Col Dube passes by. The beloved military strategist and freedom fighter is widely celebrated for his steadfast dedication to the ethos of the liberation struggle and the independence of Zimbabwe.

Rtd Col Dube will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Wednesday, cementing his legacy among the nation's most revered heroes.

Having joined the liberation struggle in 1964, Dube was a key figure in the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command. His contribution was significant, having trained many of the freedom fighters who later joined the armed struggle for Zimbabwe's independence. As a military strategist, he was renowned for his unwavering commitment to the fight for freedom.

Rtd Col Dube is also remembered for documenting his contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle in his autobiography Quiet Flows the Zambezi. The book offers a personal insight into the experiences and challenges faced during the war, as well as the sacrifices made to achieve Zimbabwe's independence.

As the city of Bulawayo prepares for the send-off, residents are expected to line the streets in a show of respect and solidarity. The late colonel's legacy as a pioneering liberation fighter, military strategist, and national hero will continue to inspire generations of Zimbabweans.

  • 45 mins ago

    Minister Ncube has concluded her speech.

  • 45 mins ago

    Minister Ncube says Mrs Dube has a special message, thanking health workers who looked after Rtd Col Dube until he breathed his last breath.

    She said Mrs Dube also expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for recognising Rtd Col Dube as a national hero.

  • 45 mins ago

  • 46 mins ago

    Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is delivering remarks now.

    We mourn with you. You lost a caring father, brother and grandparent. It’s a sad loss for Bulawayo. Allow me to thank President Mnangagwa for recognising Rtd Col Dube’s hard work and conferring him a national hero status.

    He has been accorded a befitting send-off due to his contribution to liberating the country and independence contributions.

    He was a hard worker, and pillar of strength and we bid farewell to a loyal, hardworking leader which every Zimbabwe should aim to achieve.

    We celebrate a life well lived. His legacy will never fade. We shall remember for his works and deeds. We should never forget the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy as a product of his work.

    It was our duty to preserve the gains of our independence

  • 47 mins ago

  • 48 mins ago

  • 49 mins ago

    Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is delivering remarks now

  • 49 mins ago

    NRZ gives a testimonial on Rtd Col Dube.

  • 50 mins ago

    We express our sincere heartfelt condolences as the Highlanders family on the passing of Rtd Col Tshinga Judge Dube.

    We gather to celebrate the life of Rtd Col Dube, he wasn't just a member but the heartbeat of the party.

    He instilled a sense of community within Highlanders F.C.

    Rtd Col Dube opened doors to the club to the highest offices in the land. He assisted the club in getting a sponsorship partnership and a mining claim.

    He has left an indelible mark and his legacy will live on.

    As a club, we will miss him but his spirit will live on for generations to come.

    The final whistle has been blown.

  • 50 mins ago

    Elkana Dube, speaks on behalf of the Highlanders Football Club.

  • 50 mins ago

    I'm going to talk about Tshinga as our son-in-law and a role model.

    He married my younger sister Nomathemba Wendy Dube. He came home and became a son. There is nothing we could do in the Maphosa family without his involvement.

    We had two sons-in-law Tshinga who was in Zanu Pf and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo in MDC, who married my sisters.

    Tshinga made us understand that despite political differences people can set work together.

    He was a rare breed, he was an understanding man, and he was a humble man. He was a big human being who never showed his authority to the general public.

    Tshinga was a role model and loved football.

    He loved Highlanders and through him, we got to understand what means to love football.

    Ubaba uTshinga was a living example of a kind man, a loving man.

    As the Maphosa family to be frank and truthful and as someone said we should be truthful.

    What the President did was to recognise that he is a hero. What the President did was not to declare him a national hero but to recognise his works.

  • 51 mins ago

    I came to mourn a brother, I was not prepared to deliver any message. I want to express my profound thanks to the Government and everyone who is here to celebrate Tshinga.

    I first met him in 1966 we met at Kazungula as a recruitee and already he was an armed guerilla fighter.

    He was younger than other fighters, he came into the country in June 1966, he was together with Cde Moffart Hadebe, Matshimini,
    He narrates how Rtd Col Dube was sold out in Botswana.

    He was a soft-spoken man and even after being diced he would just say you are a fool.

    He was keen on education and would constantly visit embassies to seek for scholarships to advance his studies. His constant visits to embassies earned him the nickname Embassy.

    He was resourceful and he was a soul brother.

    As Tshinga's friends, we are thankful to President Mnangagwa, the family and everyone involved in honouring him.

    Thank you

    Dr Lizwe Maphosa speaks on behalf of his wife's family, the Maphosa family.

  • 51 mins ago

    Rtd Col Dube had a son, Richard who was born in Zambia during the liberation struggle. His first-born son who remains a Zambian has sent condolence messages as well and has expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwean Government for honouring his dad.

    His niece Duduzile who is in the United Kingdom, has also sent a condolence message. She describes Rtd Col Dube as the loving uncle who protected the family and was always there for them.

    Gibson Mayisa, takes to the podium to speak on behalf of his friends.

  • 51 mins ago

    We are grateful as the Dube family for the recognition that has been granted a national hero status.

    We extend our thanks to the President for personally according him a national hero status.

    This recognition is a result of his works and we hope that we can learn from his works.

    He ends his address.

  • 52 mins ago

    Kenny Sigoba representing the family, addresses mourners.

    Tshinga Judge Dube's other name is Siduduzo and not so many people know the name.

    That is the name that his mother gave him because his elder brother had died and his birth became a comfort to the family hence the name Siduduzo.

    He was born in Fort Usher in 1941.

    He was inquisitive as a young person as he questioned why there were inequalities between whites and blacks.

    He left his home in 1963 to join the armed struggle.

    Rtd Col Dube's legacy for truth-telling and loving must remain in the family.

    He was a giver and no one would visit him and leave without getting anything.

  • 52 mins ago

    Senior civil servants are part of today's proceedings.

  • 53 mins ago

    Dube's family members at Barbourfields Stadium during the send off Rtd Col Dube.

  • CCC Mayor in the House!

    53 mins ago

    Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has also joined the mourners.

  • 53 mins ago

  • 54 mins ago

    Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Mr Paul Nyoni says the send off service is a celebration of a life well lived.

  • 54 mins ago

    Also present is the Central Intelligence Organisation deputy director Dr Gatsha Mazithulela, who is accompanied by his wife. The couple has also attended the send off service held at his farm in Shangani, Matabeleland South yesterday.

  • 55 mins ago

    Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi and Bulawayo Deputy Mayor councillor Edwin Ndlovu and Senator Cde Molly Mpofu are part of the dignitaries here. Service chiefs are also present here.

  • 55 mins ago

  • 56 mins ago

    The official programme has started.

  • 56 mins ago

    A praise poet shower praises to Rtd Col Dube in recognition of the role he played in liberating the country

  • 56 mins ago

  • 57 mins ago

    True to what Rtd Col Dube fought for, his hearse is driven by a woman in true reflection what he fought for, equal opportunities for all.

  • 57 mins ago

    The procession is now approaching Barbourfields Stadium where Bulawayo residents will are expected to eulogies Rtd Col Dube who died on Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital.

  • 58 mins ago

    Makokoba and Mzilikazi suburbs have come to a standstill as they witness the funeral procession.

  • 58 mins ago

  • 58 mins ago

    The procession is passing through Makokoba suburb. Rtd Col Dube was fond of Makokoba where he served as a National Assembly member between 2015 and 2017.

