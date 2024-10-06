Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

by Staff reporter

Today, Bulawayo will host a send-off funeral service for national hero Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium, as the city pays tribute to one of Zimbabwe's most distinguished liberation war veterans.



Scores of residents have already gathered along Masotsha Ndlovu Road extension, near Amakhosi Cultural Village, to bid farewell as the hearse carrying Rtd Col Dube passes by. The beloved military strategist and freedom fighter is widely celebrated for his steadfast dedication to the ethos of the liberation struggle and the independence of Zimbabwe.



Rtd Col Dube will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Wednesday, cementing his legacy among the nation's most revered heroes.



Having joined the liberation struggle in 1964, Dube was a key figure in the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command. His contribution was significant, having trained many of the freedom fighters who later joined the armed struggle for Zimbabwe's independence. As a military strategist, he was renowned for his unwavering commitment to the fight for freedom.



Rtd Col Dube is also remembered for documenting his contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle in his autobiography Quiet Flows the Zambezi. The book offers a personal insight into the experiences and challenges faced during the war, as well as the sacrifices made to achieve Zimbabwe's independence.



As the city of Bulawayo prepares for the send-off, residents are expected to line the streets in a show of respect and solidarity. The late colonel's legacy as a pioneering liberation fighter, military strategist, and national hero will continue to inspire generations of Zimbabweans.



