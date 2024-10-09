Latest News Editor's Choice


Namibia vs Zimbabwe clash

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
With round three of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers set to commence this week, Namibia and Zimbabwe will kick off proceedings in a keenly anticipated Group J clash at Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3pm (CAT, GMT+2)





CURRENT FORM

Namibia commenced their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying bid on a sour note following two consecutive defeats, to Cameroon and Kenya.

After their 2-1 defeat to Kenya at Orlando Stadium on 10 September, Collin Benjamin's troops dropped down to fourth position in Group J.

While Zimbabwe's fortunes in Afcon qualification have been slightly better than that of Namibia's, the Warriors remain without a victory after two matches played.

Micheal Nees and his chargers opened their initial set of qualifiers with 0-0 stalemates against both Kenya and Cameroon. As it stands, Zimbabwe currently occupy third spot in Group J, two points behind Cameroon and log leaders Kenya.

Regarding the venue, Namibia have decided to play Zimbabwe behind closed doors on Thursday, however, the return fixture will be open to supporters on Monday, 14 October.

Namibia hold a clear advantage over Zimbabwe in the head-to-head after recording four wins in their last five games across the board.

Zimbabwe last tasted victory against Namibia in 2017, where they bagged a 1-0 win against the Brave Warriors in an Africa Cup of Nations clash at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

  • Substitutions for Zimbabwe

    27 secs ago

    68' Warriors double change
    P Dube in ✅
    Mapfumo in ✅

    Msendami out❌
    Dzukamanja out ❌

  • Substitutions for Namibia

    3 mins ago

    69' Namibia make another alteration
    Kasumi out❌
    Katia out❌

    Shido in ✅
    Kulula in ✅

  • 3 mins ago

  • 5 mins ago

    63' A tense situation unfolds for the Warriors when Tijueza sends in a cross that Kamberipa heads towards goal, but Sekuru Gudo intervenes with a crucial stop.

  • 5 mins ago

    61' Muzeu spots Tijueza in a promising position within the Warriors' defensive half and shoots, with Arubi making a crucial save.

  • Namibia 0 - 1 Zimbabwe (Khama Pen 33')

    23 mins ago

    59' Arubi makes a crucial save against Hanamub's attempt to reach Shaluile, now putting the Warriors on the back foot.

  • 25 mins ago

    53' Msendami strikes the upright post with his effort, the Namibian Goalkeeper having been beaten.

  • 26 mins ago

    48' Arubi successfully saves a headed ball off a free kick.

  • 41 mins ago

    42' Murwira's well-struck free kick is thwarted by Muova's impressive save.

  • 41 mins ago

    41' Tijueza unleashes a long-range shot from outside the box, and Arubi executes a skillful save.

  • 41 mins ago

    38' Murwira freekick proves ineffective as Namibia mounts a sturdy defense.

  • 42 mins ago

  • Goal Zimbabwe

    48 mins ago

    32' Gooooooaaaaaalllllllllllllll

    Khama converts from the spot

    Zemura had been impeded in the box by Amuteya

  • Penalty for Zimbabwe

    49 mins ago

    31' Penalty to Zimbabwe

  • 50 mins ago

    26' A Namibian player Maova deserved a straight red card following a reckless tackle on Munetsi, yet Referee Mebiame opted for a yellow card instead.

  • 51 mins ago

    22' Takwara's vital interception remedies the precarious situation nearly created by Murwira.

  • 52 mins ago

    17' Munetsi directed the ball wide of the corner with his header.

  • 52 mins ago

    12' Kasume releases Hotto inside Zimbabwe's half, who subsequently unleashes a long-range shot, though it fails to find the target.

  • 58 mins ago

  • 59 mins ago

    5' Dzvukamanja with the first real chance of the game but is superbly denied by the keeper.

  • 59 mins ago

    1' Kick-off!!!

  • Zimbabwe squad

    59 mins ago

    Zim XI: Arubi, Murwira, Zemura, Takwara, Galloway, Nakamba (c), Munetsi, Rinomhota, Msendami, Billiat, Dzvukamanja.

  • Namibia squad

    59 mins ago

    Namibia XI: Maova, Welwin, Hambira, Katua, Hotto, Kasume, Jiueza, Amutenya, Petrus, Kamberipa, Shalulile (c).

