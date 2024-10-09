Namibia vs Zimbabwe clash

by Staff reporter

Kick-off is at 3pm (CAT, GMT+2)









<br>









<br>

With round three of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers set to commence this week, Namibia and Zimbabwe will kick off proceedings in a keenly anticipated Group J clash at Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon.CURRENT FORMNamibia commenced their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying bid on a sour note following two consecutive defeats, to Cameroon and Kenya.After their 2-1 defeat to Kenya at Orlando Stadium on 10 September, Collin Benjamin's troops dropped down to fourth position in Group J.While Zimbabwe's fortunes in Afcon qualification have been slightly better than that of Namibia's, the Warriors remain without a victory after two matches played.Micheal Nees and his chargers opened their initial set of qualifiers with 0-0 stalemates against both Kenya and Cameroon. As it stands, Zimbabwe currently occupy third spot in Group J, two points behind Cameroon and log leaders Kenya.Regarding the venue, Namibia have decided to play Zimbabwe behind closed doors on Thursday, however, the return fixture will be open to supporters on Monday, 14 October.Namibia hold a clear advantage over Zimbabwe in the head-to-head after recording four wins in their last five games across the board.Zimbabwe last tasted victory against Namibia in 2017, where they bagged a 1-0 win against the Brave Warriors in an Africa Cup of Nations clash at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.