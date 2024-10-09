Namibia vs Zimbabwe clash

27 secs ago
68' Warriors double change
P Dube in ✅
Mapfumo in ✅
Msendami out❌
Dzukamanja out ❌
3 mins ago
69' Namibia make another alteration
Kasumi out❌
Katia out❌
Shido in ✅
Kulula in ✅
3 mins ago
63' A tense situation unfolds for the Warriors when Tijueza sends in a cross that Kamberipa heads towards goal, but Sekuru Gudo intervenes with a crucial stop.
5 mins ago
5 mins ago
61' Muzeu spots Tijueza in a promising position within the Warriors' defensive half and shoots, with Arubi making a crucial save.
23 mins ago
59' Arubi makes a crucial save against Hanamub's attempt to reach Shaluile, now putting the Warriors on the back foot.
25 mins ago
53' Msendami strikes the upright post with his effort, the Namibian Goalkeeper having been beaten.
26 mins ago
48' Arubi successfully saves a headed ball off a free kick.
41 mins ago
42' Murwira's well-struck free kick is thwarted by Muova's impressive save.
41 mins ago
41' Tijueza unleashes a long-range shot from outside the box, and Arubi executes a skillful save.
41 mins ago
38' Murwira freekick proves ineffective as Namibia mounts a sturdy defense.
42 mins ago
48 mins ago
32' Gooooooaaaaaalllllllllllllll
Khama converts from the spot
Zemura had been impeded in the box by Amuteya
49 mins ago
31' Penalty to Zimbabwe
50 mins ago
26' A Namibian player Maova deserved a straight red card following a reckless tackle on Munetsi, yet Referee Mebiame opted for a yellow card instead.
51 mins ago
22' Takwara's vital interception remedies the precarious situation nearly created by Murwira.
52 mins ago
17' Munetsi directed the ball wide of the corner with his header.
52 mins ago
12' Kasume releases Hotto inside Zimbabwe's half, who subsequently unleashes a long-range shot, though it fails to find the target.
58 mins ago
59 mins ago
5' Dzvukamanja with the first real chance of the game but is superbly denied by the keeper.
59 mins ago
1' Kick-off!!!
59 mins ago
Zim XI: Arubi, Murwira, Zemura, Takwara, Galloway, Nakamba (c), Munetsi, Rinomhota, Msendami, Billiat, Dzvukamanja.
59 mins ago
Namibia XI: Maova, Welwin, Hambira, Katua, Hotto, Kasume, Jiueza, Amutenya, Petrus, Kamberipa, Shalulile (c).