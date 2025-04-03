LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela
by Staff reportetr
1 hr ago | Views
Chief Mbusi Bekithemba Dakamela of Nkayi, KoDakamela, is hosting the
third edition of the Imiklomelo KaDakamela awards from 4 April to 5
April 2025.
Chief Dakamela's awards are aimed at honoring
individuals and institutions who make significant contributions to
society while they are still alive. He emphasized the importance of
celebrating their efforts instead of waiting until they have passed on.
The
two-day event will feature an array of activities, including art,
fashion, and food exhibitions, cultural performances, bush dinners, and
engagements with businesses and institutions. According to Chief
Dakamela, the event serves not only as a celebration but also as a
platform for networking and fostering community partnerships.
Launched
in 2022, Imiklomelo KaDakamela has become an annual celebration of
excellence and community development. It recognizes individuals,
philanthropists, volunteers, and businesses that go the extra mile for
societal growth. Past recipients of the prestigious awards include the
late historian and cultural icon Phathisa Nyathi, Professor Solwayo
Ngwenya, and musician Albert Nyathi.
Chief Dakamela urged the public to support the event, emphasizing its role in uniting and inspiring communities.