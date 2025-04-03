LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Mbusi Bekithemba Dakamela of Nkayi, KoDakamela, is hosting the third edition of the Imiklomelo KaDakamela awards from 4 April to 5 April 2025.

Chief Dakamela's awards are aimed at honoring individuals and institutions who make significant contributions to society while they are still alive. He emphasized the importance of celebrating their efforts instead of waiting until they have passed on.


 


The two-day event will feature an array of activities, including art, fashion, and food exhibitions, cultural performances, bush dinners, and engagements with businesses and institutions. According to Chief Dakamela, the event serves not only as a celebration but also as a platform for networking and fostering community partnerships.

Launched in 2022, Imiklomelo KaDakamela has become an annual celebration of excellence and community development. It recognizes individuals, philanthropists, volunteers, and businesses that go the extra mile for societal growth. Past recipients of the prestigious awards include the late historian and cultural icon Phathisa Nyathi, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, and musician Albert Nyathi.

Chief Dakamela urged the public to support the event, emphasizing its role in uniting and inspiring communities.
