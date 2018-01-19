Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

by Stephen jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
A Hillside man is in trouble after he sexually abused his 10-year-old boy.

A 37-year-old man was not asked to plead to indecent assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Sharon Rosemani.

He was granted $100 bail and further remanded.

The court heard that several times the man who cannot be named to protect the boy's identity between January and December 2016 would hold buttocks of the boy and inset his private part into his mouth and anus.

He would also ask the boy to inset his private part into his mouth.

The boy later licked the information of the abuse to others and a report made to the police led to his father's arrest.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

For sale are sofas

Dunlop tyres on sale

Home flowers on sale

Iphone6 on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

4 bedroomed house to rent

For sale is vw golf


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

40 mins ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1322 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1427 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 721 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 479 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 208 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1382 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 975 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1302 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1740 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3499 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2263 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4109 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2075 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2858 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 874 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days