Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

News / Local

by Stephen jakes

A Hillside man is in trouble after he sexually abused his 10-year-old boy.A 37-year-old man was not asked to plead to indecent assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Sharon Rosemani.He was granted $100 bail and further remanded.The court heard that several times the man who cannot be named to protect the boy's identity between January and December 2016 would hold buttocks of the boy and inset his private part into his mouth and anus.He would also ask the boy to inset his private part into his mouth.The boy later licked the information of the abuse to others and a report made to the police led to his father's arrest.