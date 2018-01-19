Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena has died after he suffered a stroke sometime ago.

Social media users posted condolence messages to his family, relatives, friends and church mates.

Ngqabutho Mabhena said "The man who invited former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe to church in 1999 is no more. It was at Bulawayo Central Brethren In Christ Church that Mugabe said Gukurahundi was a moment of madness. Rest in peace Rev Rueben Mabhena - lala ngokuthula Mbuduma KaMasoka!"

Grace Ruredzo said "I am so sorry Mabhena, was this a natural death please or Army coup Did to Shut him about Gukurahundi."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

For sale is vw golf

Sliding doors on sale

Dixon battery on sale

Magrim and tyre on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Miss valentine 2018

4 plate stove on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

35 mins ago | 474 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

37 mins ago | 437 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

57 mins ago | 508 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

58 mins ago | 417 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 872 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

3 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

5 hrs ago | 1599 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4096 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1891 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 833 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 681 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days