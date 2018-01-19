Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena has died after he suffered a stroke sometime ago.Social media users posted condolence messages to his family, relatives, friends and church mates.Ngqabutho Mabhena said "The man who invited former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe to church in 1999 is no more. It was at Bulawayo Central Brethren In Christ Church that Mugabe said Gukurahundi was a moment of madness. Rest in peace Rev Rueben Mabhena - lala ngokuthula Mbuduma KaMasoka!"Grace Ruredzo said "I am so sorry Mabhena, was this a natural death please or Army coup Did to Shut him about Gukurahundi."