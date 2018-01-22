Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

Five people have died and five others injured in a road traffic accident that happened last night along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway.In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said the accident happened when a Toyota Granvia vehicle with Botswana registration number plates burst its rear tyre before it veered off the road where it overturned several times.The police said 5 people died on the spot after sustaining head injuries, and their bodies were conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.The names of the deceased will be released in due course once their next of kin are advised.The police warned motorists to travel and at safe speeds, use roadworthy vehicles, avoid overloading vehicles and desist from driving without drivers licence.