Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

Available statistics have shown that Bulawayo province has the least number of registered voters under the ongoing biometric voter registration programme.Bulawayo province has the least number of registered voters under the ongoing BVR programme, an issue that is likely to affect the province come the 2023 constituency delimitation programme.The Zanu PF Bulawayo province chairman Dr Callistus Ndlovu and provincial secretary Elphas Mashava said it is critical for people in Bulawayo to take full advantage of the remaining voter registration days to register in their thousands so as to secure more constituencies come delimitation times.Bulawayo has an estimated resident population of over 1,5 million people and currently the city has registered just 232 062 people as voters, a far cry from the total number of people that voted in the last election which stood at 450 000.While the city is known to be politically active with a number of political parties and political civic organisations, it is not clear why these political stakeholders are failing to convince people to register as voters.