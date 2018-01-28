Latest News Editor's Choice


Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

A man from Zhombe in the Midlands province died at his girlfriend's house while the girlfriend also passed on upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital after the two were allegedly severely attacked with a log by the man's wife when she busted them making love last Thursday.

John Phiri, together with his alleged girlfriend Lenia Sikhosana died from wounds they sustained after an angry Sandy Matava caught the two lovebirds in the act before she beat them up with a log. Midlands police spokesperson could not be reached for comment but information gathered by Sunday News indicated that Matava got wind of the two's adulterous affair before trapping them.

A police officer, who could not be named, said on the day around midnight, Matava received information that her husband was at Sikhosana's house.

On the day in question, the two lovebirds had gone to Sikhosana's residence situated at Empress Compound in Zhombe.

"Matava armed herself with a wooden log and forcibly gained entry into the house where she found the two making love," said the police source.

Out of anger, the police officer said, she allegedly attacked the two lovebirds several times with a log all over their bodies.

Both Phiri and Sikhosana sustained fractured arms, deep cuts on the head and swollen bodies, the officer said.

Phiri reportedly died at the house while Sikhosana, who passed out during the beating, was rushed to Sidakeni Clinic before she was transferred to Kwekwe General Hospital where she died upon admission.

The two bodies are at Kwekwe General Hospital where they are awaiting post-mortem. Sikhosana was later arrested and the case is reported at ZRP Zhombe under case number RRB 3343390.

Source - Sunday News

Most Popular In 7 Days