Egodini faces major facelift

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

Preparations for the reconstruction of Egodini rank into a world class mall as well as a standard road-port are at an advanced stage as work is expected to commence next month.The long awaited reconstruction of Egodini bus terminus to a standard road port is set to start on the first of March this year.This project will see locals benefitting through job creation while Bulawayo companies will be sub-contracted by the main contractor, Terracota which has won the tender.Mrs Nesisa Mpofu the senior public relations officer for Bulawayo City Council said this project will help in sprucing-up the city's infrastructure.Chairman of the Informal Traders Association Bulawayo Chapter, Mr Dumisani Ncube said that they are looking forward to this project as it will create more opportunities for the sector.Construction of the over $60 million project was initially set to start in January 2014.