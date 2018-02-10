Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

by Staff Reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A 24-year-old man of no fixed abode stunned a court yesterday when he was arraigned for allegedly raping a teenager with the same fate in Bulawayo's city centre on Valentine's day.

The man (name withheld), who was allegedly already wearing a condom, chased the teenager and caught up with her at a sanitary lane between 1st and 2nd Avenue.

The court heard that a scuffle ensued between the two as the teenager tried to fight back, attracting the attention of members of the public and police officers who were nearby.

Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi did not ask the man to plead to a rape charge.

Mkhwananzi remanded the man in custody to February 20, 2018.

Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu told the court that on February 14 the man spotted the teenager strolling in the city centre and chased her.

"At around 12 noon, the accused was walking in town and he spotted the complainant. Accused chased complainant and started throwing at her. Complainant fled into a sanitary lane between 1st and 2nd Avenue.

"Accused followed and caught up with the complainant, he forcibly grabbed her before making her lie on the ground facing upwards and raped her once with a condom," said Ndlovu.

He added, "The complainant fought back when the accused wanted to rape her for the second time."

"They drew the attention of the public and the police who were nearby. The complainant was referred to hospital for medical examination and a medical report can be produced as an evidence."

The court heard that the complainant was arrested on the scene and the used condom was recovered.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tafi Mhaka
More on: #Rape, #Court, #Teenager

Comments

For sale are rolex watches

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Holiday accommodation available

Oon sale are timberland shoes

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The fall of MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

6 hrs ago | 2256 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

7 hrs ago | 713 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

8 hrs ago | 1207 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

10 hrs ago | 1165 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

10 hrs ago | 7575 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

10 hrs ago | 3042 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

10 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

10 hrs ago | 858 Views

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

11 hrs ago | 413 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

11 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

11 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Khupe apologises

12 hrs ago | 8528 Views

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

14 hrs ago | 5288 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

15 hrs ago | 892 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

15 hrs ago | 5736 Views

Zuma's demise

15 hrs ago | 3223 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

16 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

17 hrs ago | 2775 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

17 hrs ago | 5815 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 6763 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

17 hrs ago | 18437 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

17 hrs ago | 4911 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

18 hrs ago | 5320 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

18 hrs ago | 2040 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

19 hrs ago | 5088 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

19 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

19 hrs ago | 515 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

20 hrs ago | 531 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

20 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

20 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

20 hrs ago | 527 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

20 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

20 hrs ago | 6318 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

20 hrs ago | 1843 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

21 hrs ago | 4623 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

21 hrs ago | 7409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days