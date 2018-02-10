Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

A 24-year-old man of no fixed abode stunned a court yesterday when he was arraigned for allegedly raping a teenager with the same fate in Bulawayo's city centre on Valentine's day.The man (name withheld), who was allegedly already wearing a condom, chased the teenager and caught up with her at a sanitary lane between 1st and 2nd Avenue.The court heard that a scuffle ensued between the two as the teenager tried to fight back, attracting the attention of members of the public and police officers who were nearby.Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi did not ask the man to plead to a rape charge.Mkhwananzi remanded the man in custody to February 20, 2018.Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu told the court that on February 14 the man spotted the teenager strolling in the city centre and chased her."At around 12 noon, the accused was walking in town and he spotted the complainant. Accused chased complainant and started throwing at her. Complainant fled into a sanitary lane between 1st and 2nd Avenue."Accused followed and caught up with the complainant, he forcibly grabbed her before making her lie on the ground facing upwards and raped her once with a condom," said Ndlovu.He added, "The complainant fought back when the accused wanted to rape her for the second time.""They drew the attention of the public and the police who were nearby. The complainant was referred to hospital for medical examination and a medical report can be produced as an evidence."The court heard that the complainant was arrested on the scene and the used condom was recovered.