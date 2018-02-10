Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

by Staff Reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A 49-YEAR-OLD man from Nyamandlovu allegedly raped his ex-girlfriend's teenage daughter twice  and offered her $0.50 to buy her silence, a court heard.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the teenager, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi yesterday.

Magistrate Mkhwananzi did not ask the man to plead to two counts of rape, he remanded him in custody to February 20 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo told the court that on February 6, 2018 the man saw the teenager going to school in the company of her three brothers and called her into his homestead.

"Accused called the complainant to come into his homestead and ordered the three brothers to proceed to school. He force-marched her into his bedroom and gave her $0.50. He spread a blanket on the floor and removed complainant's skirt, skin tight and panties before forcing her to lie down. He raped her once and ordered her to wear her clothes then proceed to school," said Mr Dlodlo.

He added, "On February 8, 2018 complainant's mother met accused on a path outside accused's homestead. Complainant's mother asked one of her sons to go with the accused into his homestead to collect an axe that he had borrowed but accused insisted that the complainant comes instead."
Mr Dlodlo said the man forced the teenager into a corner in his bedroom and removed her skirt and panties.

"Accused raped complainant once from behind and ordered her not to tell anyone about the sexual act. He told her that if she tells anyone she would never live to use the path that passed through his homestead again," he said.

The court heard that the teenager narrated her ordeal to her mother the following day and a report was made to the police leading to the man's arrest. 


Source - Byo24News
