Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

by Stephen Jakes
12 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo MDC-T youths have condemned the attack on party Vice President Thokozani Khupe by fellow youths describing it as barbaric.

"We are very saddened and really at loss of words with what transpired at the burial of the peoples hero Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai, where unrully elements who continuously masquerade as "Vanguards" of the party,attacked the Vice president Dr khupe, we condemn the act as it is very barbaric and so undemocratic" said Alfred Dzirutwe a provincial spokesperson.

"As the youth wing,we call upon the relevant leaders to sort their differences for we shall not be you Pawns, of violence, the youth of today is hopeful and sees a future is sustainable  work , education, working economy, away from violence, as a youth wing we believe in ideology and tolerance of pluralism. We  are not a private army and we shall stick to the dictates of the Constitution that's guides and binds us."

He said the rogue elements must be stopped forthwith and must desist from acting violently towards chosen leaders who where mandated with the responsibility of taking the party to the next Congress.

"We must be vigilant and guard against being used as instruments of violence,we shall render all support and protection to our elected VP,our departed leader used to preach peace and peace we shall have as the youth wing," he said in a statement.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Khupe, #Barbaric, #MDC-T

Comments

Comforters on sale

Jewellery on sale

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Nissan civilian bus

Kitchen units on sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Toyota sprinter on sale

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

25 mins ago | 287 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

28 mins ago | 133 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1215 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3561 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8350 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3832 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3475 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3058 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5432 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4168 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8417 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3174 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1687 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

8 hrs ago | 3297 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3798 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3007 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

11 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4748 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5189 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10557 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2497 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1149 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9316 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2188 Views

'O' Level results today

13 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1572 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days