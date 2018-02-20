MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo MDC-T youths have condemned the attack on party Vice President Thokozani Khupe by fellow youths describing it as barbaric."We are very saddened and really at loss of words with what transpired at the burial of the peoples hero Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai, where unrully elements who continuously masquerade as "Vanguards" of the party,attacked the Vice president Dr khupe, we condemn the act as it is very barbaric and so undemocratic" said Alfred Dzirutwe a provincial spokesperson."As the youth wing,we call upon the relevant leaders to sort their differences for we shall not be you Pawns, of violence, the youth of today is hopeful and sees a future is sustainable work , education, working economy, away from violence, as a youth wing we believe in ideology and tolerance of pluralism. We are not a private army and we shall stick to the dictates of the Constitution that's guides and binds us."He said the rogue elements must be stopped forthwith and must desist from acting violently towards chosen leaders who where mandated with the responsibility of taking the party to the next Congress."We must be vigilant and guard against being used as instruments of violence,we shall render all support and protection to our elected VP,our departed leader used to preach peace and peace we shall have as the youth wing," he said in a statement.