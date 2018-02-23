Mnangagwa govt blocks coronation of 'Ndebele King'

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwean Government has reportedly blocked the coronation of the Ndebele King Bulelani Collins Khumalo which was slatted for White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday on unclear conditions.Intelligence sources say the local government has since written a letter to the organisers of the event to advise them that the event should be cancelled and can not take place at the stadium.The stadium is set to be used by government on Sunday to celebrate the appointment of Kembo Mohadi as Vice President.Soldiers reportedly stormed the stadium when preparations for the event were on going and order them to stop saying the event is not allowed to take place. This is after the police had since granted their application for clearance for the event."We really do not understand what has happened because police had cleared us," said one of the organisers who asked to remain anonymous."We have received a letter from Local government ministry saying the event can no longer go ahead. We are contemplating taking the matter to the courts."More developments are expected in the matter as it appears to be sensitive and may spark outrage in Bulawayo and other Matabeleland areas who expected to have an official king installed. Bulelani is supported and spearheaded by the Matabeleland Chiefs who wanted the king to work with government in all the programmes.