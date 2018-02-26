Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa Leave our people alone

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has resorted to intimidating tactics ahead of tomorrow's Coronation of the Matebele King, using their Central Intelligence Organization and Police which is the exact strategy used by his former boss Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

The party said the police were busy intimidating its people in Bulawayo streets while the same satanic machinery is being used at Beitbridge border post.

"Anti riot police teargassed thousands of Mthwakazi people in front of Bulawayo's High Court where they had gathered patiently waiting for the Court ruling. Matabeleleland people today are not allowed free passage, many of our people are being unnecessarily detained at the border, while some are being delayed, they took our people's passports and started asking them names and addresses, phone numbers etc," said the party.

"Does this suggests that Matabeleland people are not Bona fide citizens of this country? We are ready for the coronation tomorrow hands off our people, why holding them at border its obvious this is unstoppable let them go or simple declare your intentions of a second Gukurahundi."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

3 bedroom house in masasa park

Guards available

Guards available

Personalised diaries on sale

6 seated sofa on sale

Mercedes benz for a swap

Kirsty lounge suite

Flat to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police fire warning shots as Macheso is accused of moving with thieves

41 mins ago | 602 Views

Highlanders out of championship race this year

51 mins ago | 245 Views

King of Matabeleland or King of the Ndebele: does Matabeleland even need a king?

1 hr ago | 796 Views

Violence at MDC-T offices, Khupe's driver assaulted by Chamisa supporters

2 hrs ago | 2585 Views

'An old person cannot be an instrument of change,' says ageist Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Five Reasons why the 'crocodile' will defeat Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Macheso nearly weeps playing Tongai Moyo song

3 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Mutinhiri resigns from both Zanu PF and Parliament citing govt's hijack by the military

4 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Zimbabwe's special message to UK

4 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Russians descend on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1511 Views

A giant and pioneer of Mthwakazi politics dies

5 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Mnangagwa spells out Vision 2030

5 hrs ago | 869 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' Bulelani addressing fans in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Majome hails brave residents for fighting armed robbers

5 hrs ago | 898 Views

Chinono fails to dazzle with brilliance and soars to nauseating height with bull

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa to host 'leaders' meeting on violence' - just restore Police's powers and stop wasting time

15 hrs ago | 3212 Views

'Let bygones be bygones,' says Khaya Moyo

20 hrs ago | 3904 Views

Chamisa humble yourself before the people!

20 hrs ago | 11235 Views

Diplomatic rift between Britain and Germany over Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 4390 Views

Mnangagwa ally abandons Zimbabwe Airways project

20 hrs ago | 6407 Views

Chiyangwa loses property to residents' association

20 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Mnangagwa in bid to appease soldiers to ensure their loyalty

20 hrs ago | 3200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days