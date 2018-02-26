Mnangagwa Leave our people alone

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has resorted to intimidating tactics ahead of tomorrow's Coronation of the Matebele King, using their Central Intelligence Organization and Police which is the exact strategy used by his former boss Robert Gabriel Mugabe.The party said the police were busy intimidating its people in Bulawayo streets while the same satanic machinery is being used at Beitbridge border post."Anti riot police teargassed thousands of Mthwakazi people in front of Bulawayo's High Court where they had gathered patiently waiting for the Court ruling. Matabeleleland people today are not allowed free passage, many of our people are being unnecessarily detained at the border, while some are being delayed, they took our people's passports and started asking them names and addresses, phone numbers etc," said the party."Does this suggests that Matabeleland people are not Bona fide citizens of this country? We are ready for the coronation tomorrow hands off our people, why holding them at border its obvious this is unstoppable let them go or simple declare your intentions of a second Gukurahundi."