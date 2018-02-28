Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party has said there is no constitution or political intervention can stop the Mthwakazi people from conducting their customs and tradition after the government and the courts blocked the coronation of the Crown Prince Bulelani Collins Khumalo.

Khumalo was supposed to be crowned on March 3.

"No constitutional or political power can deny us our right to our identity, our heritage, our customs, our culture and our basic dignity. On this 03 March 2018 it is written in the heart and mind of every Ndebele ka Mzilikazi, every son and daughter of the Nation of Mthwakazi that Bulelani Colin Lobengula Khumalo is our KING," said MRP.

"Namhlanje Isizwe SaMandebele ka Mzilikazi Sithi Bayede!!! Bulelani ka Mncedisi, ka Fana, ka Mpango, ka Njube, ka Lobengula ka Mzilikazi ka Mashobana. From this 03 March 2018 we will engage any powers that be to affirm that we have chosen Bulelani Colin Lobengula Khumalo to be our King, to to grant us the freedom to Celebrate his Coronation as Our King."

Source - Byo24News

Comments

