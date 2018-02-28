News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi activist Hloniphani Ncube has said freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions to counter its colonisers who continue to stifle its independence."If someone took control of you with the barrel of a gun, do not expect that same individual to grand you all the rights that promote human dignity freely. Thus the case with the fate of Mthwakazi. It is this mentality I do believe that made the majority of ZIPRA cadres to sacrifice their lives realising that freedom does not come with shouting on the streets to the White colonialists," Ncube said."If we want to fully understand our oppressors let's revisit the framework they used to build this legacy of oppression to the people of Matebeleland. People tend to focus on the 1979 grand plan, but the truth is that they are more documents which were created to manage this oppression for life. As Mthwakazi people we are in deep crisis that does not just require careless and hazardous political, activism, economical and cultural approaches."He said the Ndebele oppression by Shonas in the form of ZANU PF and MDC alliance has been managed for almost 38 years through fear firstly by the most brutal gukurahundi and the almost total destructions of social and economic institutions of Mthwakazi."ZANU PF knows that, if the Ndebeles or the people of Mthwakazi are United under one leadership, then we are stronger and our independence would be closer and easier because thus what we need. I am not amazed by them taking the decision to bur Crown Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo and Stanley Raphael Khumalo respectively," he said."However it is amazing that Zwide's coronation was not stopped. This is very suspicious and leaves one with a lot of questions. Anywhere in short we are ruled by conquest and if anyone expect our freedom to be possible easily thus a lie. We need leadership in Matebeleland, not much though just a group of 10 committed man and women can emancipate this land."