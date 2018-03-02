MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party activists who clashed with the police last week on Friday said they were provoked into retaliating against police officers.There were running battles outside the Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo when MRP members fighting with the anti riot police on Friday."On the 2nd of March 2018 outside Rainbow hotel in Bulawayo, anti riot police provoked the MRP members who were singing and dancing peaceful outside the hotel, awaiting the outcome of the meeting between the Mthwakazi chiefs, And Mashonaland representatives who included the imposed Governor of Bulawayo the ageing and Confused Angeline Masuku, Obert Mpofu the obedient son , who became disobedient on the 14th of November 2017, Kembo Mohadi the VP by coup arrangements, July Moyo the minister of local Govt and Fortune Charumbira the chiefs President and Gukurahundist," said MRP.