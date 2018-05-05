Duo gang attacks couple, rapes woman

News / Local

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo who together with an accomplice attacked a couple, sending the man fleeing while they remained taking turns to rape the woman, was yesterday sentenced to 20 years in prison.Thokozani Ngwenya (22), employed by Chimbanje Company and residing in Tshabalala suburb, connived with Promise Ngwenya who is still at large to attack the two love birds who were walking along a foot path last month.They stoned the couple until the man took to his heels.The two grabbed the woman (38) who cannot be named for ethical reasons and carried her to a nearby field where they took turns to rape her.Thokozani pleaded guilty to two counts of rape before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere.He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years suspended on condition of good behaviour.Thokozani said he was influenced by Promise to commit the crime.In passing sentence, the magistrate said Thokozani and his friend had committed the most contemptible crime possible and therefore belonged in prison.Mr Mberewere said he was appalled by the distasteful manner the duo cold-heartedly violated a defenceless woman, saying their actions resembled those of animals."I cannot imagine how the two of you can harass a couple, chase away the male and take turns to rape the woman who is older than you. You did not care about her cries and were only concerned about your selfish desires," the magistrate said."You will agree with me that if you are not sent to prison you will also be shocked."For the State, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said Ngwenya and his friend waylaid the woman and her boyfriend as they were coming from Basic Leisure Centre."Promise kicked and tripped the woman's boyfriend. Thokozani produced a hacksaw blade, sharpened it on the tarred road while threatening to stab the man with it. He picked stones, threw them at the man and he fled leaving his girlfriend behind," he said."Promise held the woman by the waist and lifted her up. The two carried her to a maize field and dropped her on the ground. Promise then lowered his trousers and raped the woman without using protection while his friend watched."When he was done, he called Thokozani who took his turn and raped the woman. After a while, Promise ordered Thokozani to get off her. Promise slapped the woman four times and mounted her. He raped her for the second time."