52 vehicles impounded by police

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo yesterday impounded 52 vehicles in a crackdown against motorists who are allegedly causing chaos in the city centre.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said law enforcement agents would not sit back and watch as anarchy reigns in the city.She said police would decisively deal with members of the public who try to resist arrest while attempting to bribe the police is a thing of the past."Police in Bulawayo have embarked on a crackdown on errant motorists who disregard the rules and regulations of the road. Of late Bulawayo is creeping into anarchy because of lawlessness on our roads resulting in marked increases in road traffic accidents where most of them are avoidable," said Insp Simango."Motorists are in the habit of driving unregistered vehicles, and some of the vehicles will not be having registration plates. Public transport operators are now picking and dropping their passengers at prohibited areas."She said yesterday more than 50 vehicles were impounded for various traffic offences and more drivers would be arrested if they do not obey rules of the road."So far 52 vehicles have been impounded by police in Bulawayo for various offences ranging from non-registration, pirating and loading at undesignated places," Insp Simango said.She said police were aware that some motorists will try to incite hatred against them by speaking ill of them as they execute their duties."We will not take lightly motorists who want to undermine the authority of the police by resisting arrest and inciting members of the public to turn against the police who have a constitutional mandate to maintain law and order in the country," said Insp Simango."Taking a leaf from our national command on zero tolerance to corruption, the Zimbabwe Republic Police does not have sacred cows in this operation hence everyone is called upon to comply with the law."She said motorists must demand receipts after paying fines. Insp Simango said those who feel that they are being wrongly arrested can be taken to court for trial."Members of the public are warned against offering bribes to law enforcement agents as this is an offence and they face further arrest and prosecution should they attempt to bribe the police. If one gets arrested, he or she should allow due process to follow and avoid an easy way out," she said."Let us work together to make Bulawayo a habitable and safe place to drive. If arrested people should not rush to cry foul, you have a right to request your case to be heard before the courts of law and not pay a spot fine to the police. Our call as police in Bulawayo is that let's drive safely and observe the rules and regulations of the road."The police yesterday conducted awareness campaigns warning motorists to comply with the law.However, some of the motorists who spoke to the Chronicle blamed the traffic congestion on the closure of Basch Street Terminus popularly known as Egodini.The motorists said some of the new passenger pick-up points were not attracting residents forcing drivers to pick them up at undesignated places.