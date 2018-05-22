Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

by Byo24News reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former President Robert Mugabe failed to avail himself before a parliamentary portfolio committee on Mines and Mining for a probe on missing diamonds.

Mugabe was scheduled to give oral evidence before the Temba Mliswa led committee this Wednesday morning on missing $15 billion revenue he alluded to during his birthday interview with ZBC in 2016.

However, he did not turn up even though an excuse was not presented to the mines and mining committee.

In the morning Mliswa shared with his social media followers that his committee was ready to meet Mugabe.

Later in the day, after a no show by the former president, Mliswa said the committee has postponed meeting Mugabe to Monday next week.

"We have considered that 9am may be a bit early for Mr Mugabe to appear  so we have written to him to appear before us on Monday 28th May 2018 at 2pm."
Mliswa said inviting Mugabe is not a witch hunt of some form but a quest for answers.

"We remain respectful whilst we exhaust all options," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

9 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

10 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

10 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

10 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

10 hrs ago | 4085 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

10 hrs ago | 2520 Views

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

10 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

10 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mawarire roasts Jonathan Moyo

11 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Is this the end of Joice Mujuru?

11 hrs ago | 1865 Views

'Cool Crooners not loved in Bulawayo'

11 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Regional parties fight for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

Tshinga Dube dares MDC Alliance

11 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Mukupe to be fired?

11 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

11 hrs ago | 4839 Views

Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

12 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Mugabe snubs Parly again

12 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

12 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

12 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

13 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

13 hrs ago | 2020 Views

MDC T statement on the Supreme Court Judgement

14 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

14 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's 'fantasy economics'

14 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mnangagwa paid a $2,000 bribe in Mozambique

15 hrs ago | 7530 Views

Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

15 hrs ago | 5533 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

15 hrs ago | 475 Views

PHOTO: Shamu getting arrested photo goes viral

15 hrs ago | 5965 Views

Zimbabwe govt needs to regain the trust of the people

15 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before Mliswa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

Blackdiamond releases new video and reveal new management

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

16 hrs ago | 9092 Views

ZLHR challenges govt to implement the new constitution

16 hrs ago | 384 Views

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

17 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

17 hrs ago | 321 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

17 hrs ago | 371 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

17 hrs ago | 3105 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

18 hrs ago | 568 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

18 hrs ago | 6072 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

18 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

18 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

18 hrs ago | 936 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

18 hrs ago | 901 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

18 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

18 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

18 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

18 hrs ago | 363 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days