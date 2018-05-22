Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

News / Local

by Byo24News reporter

Former President Robert Mugabe failed to avail himself before a parliamentary portfolio committee on Mines and Mining for a probe on missing diamonds.Mugabe was scheduled to give oral evidence before the Temba Mliswa led committee this Wednesday morning on missing $15 billion revenue he alluded to during his birthday interview with ZBC in 2016.However, he did not turn up even though an excuse was not presented to the mines and mining committee.In the morning Mliswa shared with his social media followers that his committee was ready to meet Mugabe.Later in the day, after a no show by the former president, Mliswa said the committee has postponed meeting Mugabe to Monday next week."We have considered that 9am may be a bit early for Mr Mugabe to appear so we have written to him to appear before us on Monday 28th May 2018 at 2pm."Mliswa said inviting Mugabe is not a witch hunt of some form but a quest for answers."We remain respectful whilst we exhaust all options," he said.