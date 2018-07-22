NPF candidate for Bulawayo up for fraud

News / Local

by News Reporter

A fraud case allegedly committed two years ago has come back to haunt National Patriotic Front (NPF) parliamentary candidate for Bulawayo's Luveve/Cowdray Park constituency, Handsome Ndlovu.This came to the fore earlier this week, when Canada-based Bulawayo woman, Thembi Samantha Tshuma, was forced to open a case against Ndlovu - proprietor of shadowy multimedia firm, Digiworldzw Multimedia, who allegedly charged her $550 to film her wedding, but disappeared without trace soon after he was paid the amount two years ago.When Tshuma and her husband planned their wedding celebration in 2016, having married in Canada, they sought the services of a photographer who would also do video filming. Ndlovu won the tender ahead of other prospective vendors, resulting in the two parties settling on a total charge of $550, according to screenshots of chats made available to this publication."Upon agreeing, my sister-in-law went and paid the $100 deposit. All went well. We met Handsome and his partner, a Chris, in Zimbabwe two days before the event, which was on Aug 21, 2016," said Tshuma."At that point he informed us that the $550 did not include transportation/petrol, of which we gave him R320 to cover those costs. Handsome was supposed to get to my home in Magwegwe West at 7:30am to take pictures while we were getting ready, while his partner Chris was to go to Morningside where my husband and the groomsmen were. Handsome didn't show up until after 8:30. I had told myself that that day I would not let anything bother me as it was the day we all had been waiting for, so i didn't confront him about it. At the end of the day my mother gave him the balance of $450, for which he was thankful and promised to will send us the photos on WhatsApp within the next three days and the rest of the work in less than six weeks."The celebration was on Sunday and the couple was scheduled to leave Zimbabwe the following."We contacted Handsome to get the pictures on WhatsApp but to no avail. When we arrived in Canada, it was all empty promises from him, saying he would send, he's still working on it, but nothing ever happened. Hubby and I decided to wait the six weeks and not bother him in the hope that he would deliver everything at once," said Tshuma."When that time passed and we didn't hear from him, I asked my Dad to contact him and make pick-up arrangements. They scheduled a meeting but when Dad went for the first time, Handsome told him to come back later that afternoon because he was not done. When he returned in the afternoon, Handsome had apparently left the office. My father managed to reach him days later, of which they then scheduled another day and time.....Handsome wasn't at the shop and he didn't answer his phone, until he started ignoring my Dad's calls."I then asked my cousin to go after him, where he went with his friends and Handsome was at the shop. Honestly, I began to suspect that maybe Handsome was shooting blanks and was afraid to say so, but my cousin said when they went to the shop, Handsome was actually playing slideshows of our pictures on a screen in his shop, which was a relief for me as I then had hope again. He told them to come back in an hour so that he could polish up as they could see he was working on it. When they went back, he told them to wait as he went to get the work in his office, but he went out the back door and didn't come back to the shop. My cousin and his friends waited a while before they gave up and left."Weeks later, Tshuma's father managed to make contact Ndlovu again, but his story changed, as he demanded an extra $450, claiming the couple owed him that much."When I sent him a message, he claimed it is costly to print pictures and all. He said he had started a business on his own and had no more partners so he had to outsource some of the work as he didn't have resources to complete the work in his shop," said Tshuma."Having realised I was fighting a losing battle, we told him to just bring the material as it was so that we could edit it ourselves and print out whatever pictures we needed as we were not giving him a dime more than agreed upon. From then, empty promises started again till he ultimately decided to stop responding to our messages. My sister in law also made contact till she gave up. Handsome would tell her to come and collect the material at a certain time and when she got there, either the shop would be closed or she would be told that Handsome didn't even come to the shop on that day."It wasn't until a few days ago when someone posted a picture of Handsome's campaign poster on Bulawayo Public Noticeboard (Facebook platform) that my sister-in-law saw and took a screenshot and sent it to me. I was glad to see a contact number on that poster as he had either blocked my husband and I or had changed his number. I then sent him a message on WhatsApp and the lies began again. I am personally shocked that this is the behaviour of or someone who wants to run for public office. What kind of leadership will he provide and how can he be trusted with public office?"At one point, Ndlovu's partner, named Chris told Tshuma that someone from the UK had collected their material, which was all proved be untrue.On July 19, Tshuma asked a Zimbabwean-based relative to lay a report of fraud with the police at Luveve police station. "When police contacted him, Handsome admitted that he was on the wrong, but asked the police to give time and promised to deliver on July 26, failure to which a docket would be opened against him," said the relative.When contacted for comment via Whatsapp about the case, Ndlovu immediately blocked our reporter without responding. NPF national spokesman, Jealousy Mawarire suggested his party would allow justice to take its course."We don't involve ourselves in personal matters, more so issues that you allege happened way before our party was formed," said Mawarire. "We also believe that where a crime is alleged to have been committed, the complaint should report to the police and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law? We don't arrogate ourselves the functions of courts and as a party we have no intention of instituting Kangaroo courts to try our members. We believe in the rule of law and therefore, are not driven by emotion, rumour or conjecture. We urge every citizen who alleges his rights have been infringed to approach law enforcement agents for recourse. It is trite for anyone defrauded to approach the police first before going on social media about their predicament."