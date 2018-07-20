Dabengwa: ZANU PF won't bring any progress, no matter how many years you give them

News / Local

by Mafu Sithabile

Zapu leader and former cabinet minister Dumiso Dabengwa has dismissed the revolutionary party Zanu-PF party as incapable of bringing progressive change.The Zapu leader who has endorsed the biggest opposition leader Nelson Chamisa for the presidency, alluded that it does not matter how many years Zanu-PF will be in power, the result is the same.Speaking at an MDC Alliance rally held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, Dabengwa said."If you recall at the end of November, the people here in Harare, Bulawayo, the Diaspora and everyone gathered to support the military intervention. They thought change had come and all of us showed solidarity, we showed we were one people. However, those who were given a chance to run the country have completely failed and the entire liberation struggle people went through was in vain"."…We want to bring order to this country because there is no order now. Zanu PF is incapable of bringing about change. It has failed - it does matter how many more years you give them they will never be able to bring about any progressive change", Dabengwa said.Dabengwa was recently promised a top position at Chamisa's administration, should MDC win the elections.