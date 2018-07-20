Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Specimen


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #2018_Election

Comments

Stands

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

2003 nissan vanette

4 room house pumula south

1994 isuzu truck

Looking for house to rent low density

Razor wire supply & installation

Electric fence supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

14 mins ago | 83 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

15 mins ago | 18 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

15 mins ago | 61 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

16 mins ago | 6 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

17 mins ago | 38 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

17 mins ago | 24 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

18 mins ago | 29 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

19 mins ago | 149 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

25 mins ago | 41 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

25 mins ago | 164 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

26 mins ago | 336 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

27 mins ago | 78 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

28 mins ago | 76 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

29 mins ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

29 mins ago | 186 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

30 mins ago | 63 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

31 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

32 mins ago | 67 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

33 mins ago | 73 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

34 mins ago | 215 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

37 mins ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga in Chikomba

37 mins ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

38 mins ago | 55 Views

Chivayo donates to charity

38 mins ago | 73 Views

Building on change in Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 26 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

40 mins ago | 79 Views

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

41 mins ago | 141 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

41 mins ago | 136 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

41 mins ago | 162 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

43 mins ago | 23 Views

Go vote in peace

45 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabweans decide

46 mins ago | 75 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

49 mins ago | 284 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

50 mins ago | 306 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

50 mins ago | 99 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

50 mins ago | 81 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

51 mins ago | 216 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

51 mins ago | 114 Views

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

52 mins ago | 118 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

52 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

54 mins ago | 110 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

1 hr ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

1 hr ago | 445 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1028 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

11 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

12 hrs ago | 2094 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days