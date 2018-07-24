Mthwakazi revolution just like other revolutions- Activist

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi activist Hloniphani Ncube has said Mthwakazi revolution just like other normally revolutions have to undergo a normal process to take off like all the revolutions that have been witnessed around the world.He said the confusion we are witnessing in our mother land is normal in a real revolution."Eventually our struggle would be properly defined and take off. We are not immune to normal revolutionary process. I for one will never fight the wars of Zimbabwe."I am not a Zimbabwean but I am a Mthwakazian by conscience. What is written in my documents is not by choice but I was born under a system."That does not give me the reason to adopt and live with this oppression, but it's an opportunity for me to challenge this unfair identity and ensure that I create a better future for future generations," he said.