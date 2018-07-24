Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mthwakazi revolution just like other revolutions- Activist

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi activist Hloniphani Ncube has said Mthwakazi revolution just like other normally revolutions have to undergo a normal process to take off like all the revolutions that have been witnessed around the world.

He said the confusion we are witnessing in our mother land is normal in a real revolution.

"Eventually our struggle would be properly defined and take off. We are not immune to normal revolutionary process. I for one will never fight the wars of Zimbabwe.

"I am not a Zimbabwean but I am a Mthwakazian by conscience. What is written in my documents is not by choice but I was born under a system.

"That does not give me the reason to adopt and live with this oppression, but it's an opportunity for me to challenge this unfair identity and ensure that I create a better future for future generations," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Lessons on art paintings

African prints in sale

Eggs on sale

Bmwx3 on sale

Suits on sale

Stands on sale

Gates on sale

On sale are leather sofas


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

4 hrs ago | 6741 Views

Election results to be announced around 3 pm

5 mins ago | 39 Views

A time for patience

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Man storms polling station throws Zanu PF regalia at queuing voters

42 mins ago | 616 Views

'Two results from the same area are not consistent'

47 mins ago | 1102 Views

ZEC do your job, Zimbabweans are waiting

1 hr ago | 796 Views

Khupe MDC-T spokesperson concedes defeat

1 hr ago | 1831 Views

Chamisa leads in unofficial results

2 hrs ago | 5983 Views

Business happy with polls conduct

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chiwenga absence conspicuous, says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 5491 Views

Ziscosteel resuscitation begins

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Gutu congratulates Biti in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 3437 Views

EU observer witness Zanu PF bus in fraudulent voters - we need a clean start

3 hrs ago | 2686 Views

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

4 hrs ago | 6741 Views

Presidential hopefuls express satisfaction over voting process

4 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe election: Voter collapses and dies

11 hrs ago | 5973 Views

Zimbabwe election: 'Entire polling station disappears'

12 hrs ago | 11268 Views

ZEC: Vote counting underway

13 hrs ago | 8120 Views

Polling stations close

15 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Mr Mugabe still has no shame

15 hrs ago | 7357 Views

Mnangagwa voted 'illegally'

16 hrs ago | 19549 Views

WATCH: 992 people vote out of 611 registered voters

16 hrs ago | 8761 Views

Zec chair declares Mashonaland provinces as having highest voters

16 hrs ago | 5766 Views

WATCH: ZEC stops election over missing name

17 hrs ago | 4802 Views

Some Zimbabwe voting 'disorganised', says EU observer

18 hrs ago | 6227 Views

It would be 'unwise' for Grace Mugabe to visit SA again

18 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Tendai Biti fails to vote

19 hrs ago | 11750 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

19 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

20 hrs ago | 9132 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

20 hrs ago | 1855 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

20 hrs ago | 2676 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

20 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

20 hrs ago | 4037 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

20 hrs ago | 967 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

20 hrs ago | 695 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

21 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

21 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

22 hrs ago | 6273 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

22 hrs ago | 5761 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

22 hrs ago | 2418 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 7823 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

23 hrs ago | 12178 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 757 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

23 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

23 hrs ago | 7703 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

24 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

24 hrs ago | 458 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

24 hrs ago | 1080 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

24 hrs ago | 1906 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days