Controversial Bulawayo Councillor to be recalled?

News / Local

by Sithabile Mafu

Controversial Ward 24 Councillor Arnold Batirai is under spotlight following allegations that he fraudulently acquired his council candidature for the respective ward before July harmonised elections.Over 1000 resident from ward 24 have signed a petition demanding responsible leaders to stop and remove Arnold Batirai as Councillor for Ward 24, Nketa, Bulawayo. The petition is addressed to the MDC Alliance Provincial Chairman, Mayor-City of Bulawayo, Town Clerk-City of Bulawayo, MDC Alliance President, MDC Alliance Secretary General, MDC Alliance National Chairman, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Minister of State in The President's Office-Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.In a petition by the concerned residents, it is reported that, "Arnold Batirai forged a signature of the MDC Alliance Chef of staff Mr. Sesel Zvidzai, and distributed letters which were misleading to the electorate before and on the voting day which purported that Mr Gideon Mangena had been expelled by the party as a representative in the local government during the harmonised elections, and that he Arnold Batirai was the sole representative/ candidate from the MDC Alliance."The drama became better when The MDC Alliance Chief of Staff Mr Sesel Zvidzai reportedly denied over authoring the purported letter."I write to disassociate myself from a letter, confirming Arnold Batirai as the sole candidate of the MDC Alliance for ward 24 Nketa Constituency in Bulawayo. My signature was forged for the purposes known to Mr Batirai," wrote Zvidzai.Arnold Batirai recently sparked outraged after he took oath office in Shona during the swearing of Councillors.