BCC re-opens swimming pools

by Sithabile Mafu
34 mins ago | Views
In notices advertised in daily papers, City of Bulawayo wrote: "Notice is hereby given that Mpopoma, Luveve and North End Swimming Pools will officially open to the public on Monday, 1 October 2018.

"Therefore the pools will open to the public at 10am to 1300 hours then 1400 hours to 1800 hours respectively, whilst Mpopoma and Luveve will close to the public every Tuesday of the week until further notice."

To recreational swimmers, the news of the availability of the amenities should be sweet news as summer temperatures continue to soar.

It is also a relief to swimmers entertaining taking part in organised swimming as they will have access to the facilities at their doorsteps compared to City Pool and the one at Hillside.

The pools are expected to remain open till end of April.

Source - Byo24News

