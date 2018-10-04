BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council in August dealt with 542 reports of water pipes burst out of the 1015 reported cases.This is revealed in the council's latest minutes."In the month of August 2018, the Workshops received a total of 1015 reports on water related jobs and attended to 542 reports. Leaks repaired on service lines totaled 476. The leaks were due to the continued ageing of the City's water reticulation pipes. Most of these leaks were on the service connections, which are just before the meter. Most of these service connections are galvanized pipes which corrode quite easily," reads the minutes."A total of 5leaks were done on valves whereas 13 leaks were done on hydrants. There is a backlog of 454 water leaks and 56 backfilling jobs to date."BCC intends to repair some of the leaks under the AfDB Funded water mains renewal project in the Criterion and Magwegwe Reservoirs."The rest under Rifle Range zone would be done under BCC revenue funded project. Continuous blitz repairs of the leaks city wide were being done to reduce the backlog."