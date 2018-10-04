Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Local

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council in August dealt with 542 reports of water pipes burst out of the 1015 reported cases.

This is revealed in the council's latest minutes.

"In the month of August 2018, the Workshops received a total of 1015 reports on water related jobs and attended to 542 reports. Leaks repaired on service lines totaled 476. The leaks were due to the continued ageing of the City's water reticulation pipes. Most of these leaks were on the service connections, which are just before the meter. Most of these service connections are galvanized pipes which corrode quite easily," reads the minutes.

"A total of 5leaks were done on valves whereas 13 leaks were done on hydrants. There is a backlog of 454 water leaks and 56 backfilling jobs to date.

"BCC intends to repair some of the leaks under the AfDB Funded water mains renewal project in the Criterion and Magwegwe Reservoirs.

"The rest under Rifle Range zone would be done under BCC revenue funded project. Continuous blitz repairs of the leaks city wide were being done to reduce the backlog."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Water_Pipes, #BCC, #Leaks

Comments

Houses to buy

House to buy

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Flats for sale

Residential house forsale

Kensington plot

Warehouse for sale in bulawayo belmont industrial area

Retail outlets to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

10 mins ago | 23 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

22 mins ago | 5 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

45 mins ago | 67 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

45 mins ago | 60 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

47 mins ago | 53 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

49 mins ago | 207 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

53 mins ago | 609 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

2 hrs ago | 885 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

2 hrs ago | 1000 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

3 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

3 hrs ago | 839 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Protect personal data breaches

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Cold spell to continue

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Matemadanda reacts angrily to Chamisa attack

3 hrs ago | 853 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days