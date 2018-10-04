Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council Director of Engineering Services Simela Dube reported (14th September, 2018) that, 340 boreholes a were operational whereas 8 boreholes were not working and 28 are yet to be equipped.

He said the quality of the water at most of the boreholes was fairly good. A few boreholes had a high degree of saltiness. Borehole water was naturally salty because it was drawn from deep-down the ground and the degree of saltiness would depend on the nature of rocks in the water table from which it was
drawn from.

"Bacteriological quality of borehole water could not be guaranteed since the water was  untreated and subject to contamination at any time from environmental factors like sewer overflows and bacteriological contaminated soil. Residents were therefore advised to boil borehole water before drinking," reads the minutes in part.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Water, #BCC, #Boreholes

Comments

