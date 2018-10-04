Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

by Sithabile Mafu
1 hr ago | Views
Chief Justice Luke Malaba is today at 12 noon set to officially open the Bulawayo High Court new court rooms as the Justice ministry is making efforts to mordenise the court rooms in the country.

Th event will start at 11 am and end at 12:45 pm.

According to the programme Minister of State for Provincial affairs Judith Ncube, Minister of Local Government July Moyo, Minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyamboi  and Judge President George Chiweshe will be in attendance and will be speakers at the event.

The event come at a time hen Malaba on Thursday condemned some of the furniture at the Bulawayo magistrates courts saying they resemble dump site material.

He called for the moderation of the court rooms to meet the modern standards of justice delivery.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days