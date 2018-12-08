Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

by APO
7 hrs ago | Views
HARARE - United States Ambassador Brian A. Nichols participated in a ceremony to launch a publication, documenting Ndebele traditional hut decoration in Matobo Hills. The U.S. embassy is leading efforts to preserve Zimbabwe's rich cultural heritage and supports preservation of Zimbabwean art as part of expanded engagement between the United States and Zimbabwe.

In 2016, the State Department Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation awarded $42,000 to the National Gallery of Zimbabwe to document Ndebele traditional hut decoration, including a book on Ndebele art. The book documents the external and internal art, architecture, and decoration of Ndebele homes through schematic drawings and photographs. It highlights the significance of these forms in the context of culture, environment, and local Ndebele history.

The book launch event was held at the Amagugu International Heritage Center in Matobo Hills, Matabeleland South (35 kilometers south of Bulawayo) where decorated residences are most prevalent.  Amagugu International Heritage Center organizes a variety of cultural, educational and recreational programs.

The Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation assists individuals and organizations to preserve museum collections, ancient and historic sites, and traditional forms of expression, and thereby helps reinforce cultural identity and community solidarity.

Over the past decade, the United States has supported several projects to preserve Zimbabwe's rich cultural heritage, including the Great Zimbabwe National Monuments and the Great Zimbabwe Museum and the Naletale National Monument.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - APO

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ exposes Acie Lumumba's lies.

13 mins ago | 108 Views

National hero's son blasts Western Union

47 mins ago | 325 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

1 hr ago | 62 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

1 hr ago | 627 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

1 hr ago | 427 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

1 hr ago | 783 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 876 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

3 hrs ago | 1800 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

3 hrs ago | 2866 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1460 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

5 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2849 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

6 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

6 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6285 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2428 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

7 hrs ago | 1906 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

8 hrs ago | 5124 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

8 hrs ago | 7425 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6871 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5845 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4456 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

12 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

12 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days