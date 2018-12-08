A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

News / Local

Enquiries about the initiative may be submitted to Nomagugu Nyathi on nomanyth@gmail.com. You may also contact 00263779851323

Children's right to play and the right to participate in public life are some of the overlooked human rights of our time. At a time when hard core political issues gain more attention from human rights activists, a Nketa 9, Bulawayo community-based organization, named Scotch- Scotch Bhaza is working to actualize play and inclusion as basic right. The initiative derives its name from a phrase often sung by children when playing outdoor games.On Saturdays, children in Nketa 9, are engaged in a series of sporting and play activities at their local community playground. The initiative attracts children of all abilities, including children with mental challenges.At the initiative's launch on 10 December 2018, the Councilor Mr. Mzamo Dube praised the initiative as character building. Senator Shoko and Member of Parliament, Mr. Phelela Masuku also attended in a show of support. The children played games and demonstrated that it was indeed possible for children with disabilities to play with their peers without disabilities."The model is simple and inexpensive, yet its impact is long lasting. When children with disabilities play together with their counterparts, a mindset shift happens and children begin to appreciate diversity. They also the respect the people around them and carry that in their adult lives." said the initiatives Programme Manager, Nomagugu Nyathi.Nyathi continued "We hope that our consistent presence at the community playground encourages our local government to gradually make the playground safer and inclusive.Among the supporters of the initiative are Chicken Inn who provided meals for participants at the launch and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission whose attendance was much welcomed. In its early days the initiative leaned on the support of a fellow non-profit, Simphiwe Development Trust who offered encouragement and support. Most importantly to the running of the initiative have been the volunteer teachers who dedicate 2 to 3 hours to facilitate inclusive games; as well as the parents who have been forthcoming to the concept."Scotch-Scotch Bhaza is a community project offering a service and space to children for free. For us it is a matter of community development, education and child development. Through this project we have managed to give children who do not normally play; a chance to be included." said one of the volunteer educators.