News / Local
WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel
1 hr ago | Views
Seasoned journalist Arther Chatora has posted a video of police officers and members of the Vehicle Inspection Department manning a fuel service station in Mutare demanding that every vehicle must have proper registration and the driver a valid licence before being refuelled.
Watch the video below:
VID blitz . Now you can't fuel ⛽️ without a drivers license, at least in this particular queue in Mutare. Police 👮🏿 and VID officials checking for car reg, insurance and license pic.twitter.com/sHCfJXMvvE— Author of Bestseller "Investors in my Inbox" (@ArtherChatora) December 15, 2018
Zim is a country of firsts. So apparently you can't fuel ⛽️ without a drivers license, at least in this particular queue in Mutare that I'm in. Police 👮🏿 and VID officials checking for car reg, insurance and license pic.twitter.com/oE03cIdqzq— Author of Bestseller "Investors in my Inbox" (@ArtherChatora) December 15, 2018
Source - Byo24News