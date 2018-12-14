WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

News / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

VID blitz . Now you can't fuel ⛽️ without a drivers license, at least in this particular queue in Mutare. Police 👮🏿 and VID officials checking for car reg, insurance and license pic.twitter.com/sHCfJXMvvE — Author of Bestseller "Investors in my Inbox" (@ArtherChatora) December 15, 2018

Seasoned journalist Arther Chatora has posted a video of police officers and members of the Vehicle Inspection Department manning a fuel service station in Mutare demanding that every vehicle must have proper registration and the driver a valid licence before being refuelled.Watch the video below: