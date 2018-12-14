Discounts for bills paid in forex

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Residents have welcomed the proposal by the city fathers to offer discounts to those who will pay their bills using foreign currency.The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association Information Manager, Zibusiso Dube viewed it as a good strategy to be implemented in order to generate forex."That may be a good strategy for the city council as they are reacting to the macro-economic condition," said Dube.Although some residents might take a swipe against the city fathers, Dube singled out that it is not mandatory to pay in forex."They are trying to find innovative ways to generate foreign currency into the country and we are happy that no one is being forced to pay the bills in foreign currency," he added pointing out to the struggling residents who happen to have no access to the foreign currency.