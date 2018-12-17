Latest News Editor's Choice


Man who killed girlfriend in cold blood arrested

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a man from Tshabalala suburb who has been on the run for more than two months after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in cold blood following an infidelity dispute.

Xolisani Sibindi, 30, allegedly stabbed Sehlulekile Mlalazi, 23, from Magwegwe suburb who died at Mpilo Central Hospital a day after the attack.

Sibindi allegedly vanished after committing the crime on October 3 and has been on the run for more than two months. The incident is said to have occurred when the couple was drinking beer at the bar near Renkini Bus Terminus.

The suspect yesterday led police details to the sports bar where he allegedly committed the crime during indications. Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed Sibindi's arrest. She said police fished him from his hideout at Gweru's Antelope Park.

"We've arrested a 30-year-old male suspect in connection with a murder case which occurred at a sports bar near Renkini Bus Terminus.

"The suspect is alleged to have stabbed his 23-year-old girlfriend after he accused her of cheating on him," she said.

"The crime was committed in October and the suspect was on the run until his arrest recently." Sibindi is alleged to have stabbed Mlalazi with a sharp object.

"This was a crime of passion that we believe could have been resolved amicably without any loss of life.

"We continue to appeal to members of the public to seek peaceful recourse and never allow emotions to cloud their judgement," said Chief Insp Simango.

Source - Chronicle

