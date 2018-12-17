City council could shut down Tshisanyama

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) might consider shutting down popular leisure spot, Hartsfield Tshisanyama as the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby and Football Board (BMFRB) is in breach of their 2010 lease agreement with the local authority.BMRFB run Hartsfield Rugby Football Grounds which has transformed into the popular Hartsfield Tshisanyama, a hub of entertainment in the city, is already a hive of activity because of the festive season. Last year, Hartsfield Tshisanyama was renovated and increased its braai area space, a development that was welcomed by most of its patrons.However, according to an emailed response by BCC senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu, having an open air braai area and live bands/shows at the venue was a violation of the lease agreement."Please be advised that Hartsfield Rugby Football Grounds applied for a development permit for the establishment of a licensed restaurant (special). The permit for the establishment of the above was then issued in 2010 under a Development Permit."The permit had a number of conditions which included the submission of building plans to Council for approval. However, the conditions of the permit have not been adhered to as this is witnessed by the foregoing activities on the property which include open air braai and hosting of live bands," said Mpofu.Pressed on whether they were considering revoking the licence, Mpofu could neither confirm nor deny. She said the local authority had received a number of complaints from residents about noise levels at Hartsfield adding that another violation by the board was that they were subletting the facility."The City of Bulawayo has received a number of complaints from neighbouring residents pertaining to the noise emanating from the premises. The Hartsfield Rugby Football Grounds Board is also subletting to Orlando Shipping who are also subletting to the Tshisanyama who operate open air braai," said Mpofu.The council is against subletting of its properties and some operators have had their lease agreements cancelled for violating the terms of agreements. This year Jah Prayzah, Winky D and South Africa's Okmalumkoolkat held their show at Hartsfield Tshisanyama.