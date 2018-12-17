Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man allegedly broke into his neighbour's house during their absence and raped their 15-year-old daughter who was sleeping in her bedroom before robbing her of $10 at knifepoint.

This emerged when Artwell Sibanda (21) of Cowdray Park suburb approached the High Court seeking bail pending trial.

Sibanda, who was armed with a torch and knife, allegedly broke one of the window panes and used an iron bar to destroy burglar bars to gain entry into the victim's bedroom. He allegedly raped the girl in the presence of her aunt and seven year old niece.

Sibanda through his lawyer, Mr Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, filed an application for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court, citing the State as the respondent.

In his bail statement, Sibanda said he was not a flight risk. He further argued that he would not interfere with State witnesses if granted bail.

Sibanda was granted $100 bail and ordered to report at Cowdray Park Police Station twice a week as well as reside at his given address until the matter is finalised as part of the bail conditions.

He was also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses. The State had opposed bail, arguing that there was no guarantee that if granted bail Sibanda would not abscond.

Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ruled that it was Sibanda's constitutional right to get bail pending trial.

"Pre-trial incarceration is a feature of our criminal justice system that is currently under intense scrutiny. It should be resorted to only in very rare instances where the very essence of the administration of justice may be compromised and this is because the cornerstone of our criminal law that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty has received prominence and elevation to a constitutional imperative in section 70 (1) of the constitution which provides that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty," he said.

Justice Mathonsi said the State case against Sibanda merely contained allegations until established as facts during trial.

"I therefore conclude that the applicant has discharged that onus and what has been relied upon by the State in opposing his bail application does not amount to compelling reasons for his continued detention," ruled the judge.

It is the State case that on April 27 this year at around 2AM, the complainant, who is doing Form Three at a local secondary school, was sleeping together with her aunt and niece when Sibanda broke into their bedroom.

The complainant's parents had visited their rural home in Hwange district and left her under the custody of her aunt.

Sibanda who was armed with a knife and carrying a torch used an iron bar to destroy the burglar bars before accessing the house.

He demanded a cellphone and money from the complainant and her aunt and threatened to stab them if they resisted.

Sibanda allegedly searched the complainant's handbag and took $10. He then took one of the blankets in the room and spread it on the floor before ordering the complainant to lie down.

He then ordered the complainant's aunt to cove her face with a blanket before he allegedly raped the girl.

After committing the alleged offence, Sibanda bolted out of the house and disappeared into the darkness. A report was made to the police leading to Sibanda's arrest. The complainant was taken to hospital for medical examination.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

56 mins ago | 467 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

1 hr ago | 636 Views

Govt to injects $264 million into housing

1 hr ago | 109 Views

NUST: Foreign students to pay fees in forex

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Man who killed girlfriend in cold blood arrested

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Matabeleland South to lead in agriculture revolution and devolution

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Face to face with child abuse - The sad story of an orphan girl child

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Economic hardships are to test limit of povo's resilience - macabre experiment

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

August violence scared away billions of dollars investments - rubbish, vote rigging did that

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

I thought I saw Jessie Majome in Bremen/Germany; No: it was Manuela Fischer

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

'The Negotiations'

16 hrs ago | 7868 Views

Mnangagwa gives youths 590 hectares of land

19 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Entrepreneurship, the new spirit of Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Canaan Banana exposed for supporting Gukurahundi

21 hrs ago | 4436 Views

Mnangagwa boost as UK's Department for International Trade sets up Harare office

21 hrs ago | 3354 Views

Wife grabs & squashes husband's testicles

21 hrs ago | 5714 Views

Chamisa rejects Motlanthe report

22 hrs ago | 4306 Views

'Demos may have cost Zimbabwe $16 billion FDI'

22 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Harare City Council repossessing stands

22 hrs ago | 6148 Views

Hubby uses wife to fix lover

22 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Butcher feeds villagers baboon meat

22 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Concubines humiliate Bishop at wedding

22 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Temba Mliswa demands diplomatic passports for MPs

23 hrs ago | 497 Views

Cholera fears at apostolic sect shrine

23 hrs ago | 546 Views

Govt pensioners owed $101m

23 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zimra revenue collections to reach $5bn by year end

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

When politicians say things to make people angry, not to solve problems

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Govt must prioritise pensioners' welfare

23 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe currency confusion

23 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Mnangagwa threatens ZCDC bosses

23 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Zanu-PF MP dupes 178 land seekers

23 hrs ago | 497 Views

BAZ boss grilled over issuance of radio, TV licences

23 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks with Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Mnagagwa blocks MDC official on Twitter

23 hrs ago | 4014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days