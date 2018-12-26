Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Christmas Eve Murder!... Neighbourhood watch members beat man to death

by Staff Reporter
33 mins ago | Views
A 23-year-old man from Cowdray Park was on Christmas Eve found dead after he was allegedly attacked by an angry mob including a prison officer and members of the neighbourhood watch committee.

The incident happened last Friday at around 7AM and the deceased was found lying unconscious at a maize field between Ngozi Mine and Cowdray Park.

The deceased identified as Nkosilathi Ngwenya of Njube was attacked by the mob which accused him of stealing a tap at a house in the suburb.

According to post mortem results the cause of death is poly trauma and assault. Four suspects including Simbarashe Kanhukamwe (26), a prison officer based at Ntabazinduna Training Depot, Menelisi Moyo (24), Jambo Ndebele (24) and Prynate Ndlovu (24) who are all members of the neighbourhood watch committee have since been arrested while Nkosilathi Mkhwananzi is still at large.

Insp Ncube said they were still investigating the matter.

He, however, warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man fatally stabs uncle with kitchen knife on Christmas Eve

40 mins ago | 239 Views

Political studies 101 on how Zanu failed itself, the country, and the masses

46 mins ago | 165 Views

'Mnangagwa is sincere about change' - so why did he rig the elections

48 mins ago | 392 Views

Woman (23) axes hubby to death on Christmas eve

15 hrs ago | 7512 Views

Road accidents up by 33% this Christmas

15 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Are Zimbabweans the easiest people to oppress?

15 hrs ago | 4310 Views

Indiscipline and fake presentations

15 hrs ago | 5588 Views

Details of Gen Tongogara's death emerge, Muchinguri breaks down

21 hrs ago | 24029 Views

WATCH: Qoki Zindlovukazi Feeding the Homeless in Bulawayo on Christmas day

23 hrs ago | 1688 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days