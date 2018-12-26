Christmas Eve Murder!... Neighbourhood watch members beat man to death

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

A 23-year-old man from Cowdray Park was on Christmas Eve found dead after he was allegedly attacked by an angry mob including a prison officer and members of the neighbourhood watch committee.The incident happened last Friday at around 7AM and the deceased was found lying unconscious at a maize field between Ngozi Mine and Cowdray Park.The deceased identified as Nkosilathi Ngwenya of Njube was attacked by the mob which accused him of stealing a tap at a house in the suburb.According to post mortem results the cause of death is poly trauma and assault. Four suspects including Simbarashe Kanhukamwe (26), a prison officer based at Ntabazinduna Training Depot, Menelisi Moyo (24), Jambo Ndebele (24) and Prynate Ndlovu (24) who are all members of the neighbourhood watch committee have since been arrested while Nkosilathi Mkhwananzi is still at large.Insp Ncube said they were still investigating the matter.He, however, warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands.