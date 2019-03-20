Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

by Staff Reporter
8 secs ago | Views
BULAWAYO'S water situation is likely to further worsen with dam levels still remaining critical at a time when Meteorological Services Department is not focusing any major rains in the coming weeks.

The city has started a 72-hour water shedding programme in most suburbs. Despite the brewing crisis, the Bulawayo City Council has said there is no need to press any panic button yet, saying they were focusing on improving water levels at the Criterion Raw Water Reservoir through repairing key infrastructure needed to pump water into the reservoir.

In a telephone interview with Sunday News last Friday, the local authority's senior public relations officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the shedding regime was not to do with water supplies to its dams but was because of broken down infrastructure that was key in pumping water to the reservoir.

"If you remember we did not introduce water shedding because of supply dam levels but because of our infrastructure which needed urgent attention for us to ensure our Criterion Raw Water Reservoir has adequate supplies. There was a point where we had dropped to one metre but now we are improving to above two metres, of which the recommended level is seven meters.

"For now we are working round the clock for the level to get to above seven metres, after that I am sure we will be able to supply water to all our residents without the need to shed water. As we strive to do this we however, continue calling on our residents to continue using water sparingly so that we manage to contain our consumption levels," said Mrs Mpofu.

However, contacted for comment on the weather projections in the region, Meteorological Services Department duty forecaster, Mr Batisayi Haanyadzise said while the rainy season was not yet over their projections of heavy rains to fill up the city's supply dams were bleak. He said in the coming week Matabeleland South, where all the city's supply dams are located will likely receive light drizzles.

"While we cannot give projections for the next month or so, what I can tell you is that in the coming weeks we expect just light rains in Manicaland, Masvingo, South of Midlands and Matabeleland South, we don't really expect this water to go above 20 millimetres," said Mr Haanyadzise.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Bulawayo supply dams statistics, the dams are 57,29 percent full a drop from 59,4 percent last month.

Source - Sunday News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

6 mins ago | 21 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

8 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

8 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

8 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

8 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Cop steals car at police station

8 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

8 hrs ago | 2684 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

8 hrs ago | 212 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

9 hrs ago | 2657 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Even politicians will not divide us

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Ivy Kombo back in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 450 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's passport return bid deferred

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

ED is not the only Mnangagwa: Jonasi

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

BCC insists on forex for stands

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

39 school kids feared dead

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimra official mauled by dogs at Chinese factory

9 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chivayo to start work on Gwanda solar project

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa in Angola, leaves Mohadi in charge for a day

14 hrs ago | 3011 Views

Chipinge-Chimanimani route cleared

14 hrs ago | 3171 Views

TB Joshua warns Nigerian govt over violence in supplementary elections!!!

14 hrs ago | 1041 Views

How correct could Nkomo be about Mnangagwa, Mugabe and Army today?

15 hrs ago | 2928 Views

The battle for MDC leadership continues

15 hrs ago | 2627 Views

'ED presidency expires in 2020' says coup plotter - this time, will earn hangman's rope

23 hrs ago | 12360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days