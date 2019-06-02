Zanu PF youth faces expulsions for court action against party

News / Local

by Gibdon Nyathi

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial youth league aspiring chairperson Mthunzi Mabhena faces censure after taking the party to court.Mabhena took the party to court after losing in the elections for youth chairperson last month citing irregularities.Before his case was heard in the courts, Zanu PF nullified results for all positions in the province over an unrelated matter to Mabhena's lawsuit.However, during a meeting in Bulawayo on Monday, Zanu-PF deputy commissar Omega Hungwe said the party does not tolerate members who resort to the courts before exhausting all internal channels.She accused Mabhena of buying youths alcohol in order to win votes.Sources within Zanu-PF said Mabhena had found himself in cross hairs with the party leadership who want him expelled."Mthunzi has engaged in a number of activities that have angered party leadership and going to court will only make things worse," said tbe source.In 2012, Mabhena and two other Zanu-PF Hardlife Ndlovu and Nqobani Mlilo Mthunzi were sentenced to three years in prison for extortion and kidnapping.The three had gone to Macs Garage in Bulawayo where they kidnapped rank marshals of commuter omnibuses plying the Gwanda, Filabusi and Masvingo routes.They took them to the Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial headquarters at Davis Hall.While at the offices, they demanded $50 per day from each rank which they claimed was for fuelling Zanu PF vehicles which were grounded at the party offices.They were arrested by plain clothes policemen who received a tip off of the crime.