Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu PF youth faces expulsions for court action against party

by Gibdon Nyathi
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial youth league aspiring chairperson Mthunzi Mabhena faces censure after taking the party to court.

Mabhena took the party to court after losing in the elections for youth chairperson last month citing irregularities.

Before his case was heard in the courts, Zanu PF nullified results for all positions in the province over an unrelated matter to Mabhena's lawsuit.

However, during a meeting in Bulawayo on Monday, Zanu-PF deputy commissar Omega Hungwe said the party does not tolerate members who resort to the courts before exhausting all internal channels.

She accused Mabhena of buying youths alcohol in order to win votes.

Sources within Zanu-PF said Mabhena had found himself in cross hairs with the party leadership who want him expelled.

"Mthunzi has engaged in a number of activities that have angered party leadership and going to court will only make things worse," said tbe source.

In 2012, Mabhena and two other Zanu-PF Hardlife Ndlovu and Nqobani Mlilo Mthunzi were sentenced to three years in prison for extortion and kidnapping.

The three had gone to Macs Garage in Bulawayo where they kidnapped rank marshals of commuter omnibuses plying the Gwanda, Filabusi and Masvingo routes.

They took them to the Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial headquarters at Davis Hall.

While at the offices, they demanded $50 per day from each rank which they claimed was for fuelling Zanu PF vehicles which were grounded at the party offices.

They were arrested by plain clothes policemen who received a tip off of the crime.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai family won't hesitate to approach Mnangagwa for help

21 mins ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF youths assault 'sell-out' colleagues

22 mins ago | 55 Views

Mandiwanzira gets long remand

23 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangangwa rescues San community in Plumtree

23 mins ago | 71 Views

What the latest IMF report on Zimbabwe means

24 mins ago | 48 Views

Chombo misses medical check-up

24 mins ago | 42 Views

'Command agriculture abused by chefs'

25 mins ago | 36 Views

Dubai firm to buy Meikles Hotel

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Delta Beverages resumes sales in RTGS dollars

26 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe white farmer appeals conviction

26 mins ago | 25 Views

Fugitive pastor arrested 2 years later

27 mins ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

30 mins ago | 98 Views

Grain millers raise prices

31 mins ago | 110 Views

Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

31 mins ago | 110 Views

'Embrace RTGS dollar for local trade'

32 mins ago | 65 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumble

32 mins ago | 258 Views

Parties face censure for accessing phone numbers to canvas for votes

33 mins ago | 40 Views

Toy gun robbers arrested

33 mins ago | 36 Views

'Mangoma, co-accused flouted tender procedures'

39 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa confronts cartels

54 mins ago | 581 Views

Muzamhindo Presents a 10 point Plan as Zim Implode !!!

58 mins ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa wants political dialogue - talk-shop cover to ban protests and to stop reforms

1 hr ago | 642 Views

Zimbabwe, EU to officially launch formal political dialogue

11 hrs ago | 4873 Views

Warriors eye COSAFA final

11 hrs ago | 1790 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

14 hrs ago | 5865 Views

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

15 hrs ago | 6624 Views

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

15 hrs ago | 8749 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

15 hrs ago | 3834 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

15 hrs ago | 5575 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

15 hrs ago | 4612 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

15 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

16 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

16 hrs ago | 880 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

16 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

16 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

16 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

16 hrs ago | 9103 Views

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

17 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

17 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

17 hrs ago | 1393 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

18 hrs ago | 936 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

19 hrs ago | 5199 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

19 hrs ago | 9297 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

20 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

21 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 15277 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

22 hrs ago | 1765 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

22 hrs ago | 2029 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days