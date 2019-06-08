Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The brutality suffered by the people of Bulawayo at the hands of the military during the January demonstrations was relived on Wednesday through a documentary by journalist Zenzele Ndebele.  

The documentary titled "Zimbabwe ShutDown: The January Protests" was aired to a full house at a Bulawayo hotel.

Guest of honour and Midlands State University lecturer Professor Gerald Mazarire detailed the history of violence in Zimbabwe largely attributed to the state.

"The situation we are seeing now is a situation involving an unresolved state," said Prof Mazarire. "We have to get to know who perpetrates violence in Zimbabwe. Is it the state and if so who is the state."

Ndebele revealed that two of his colleagues were affected by the shut down.

"The documentary is about the January ShutDown and the violence that happened after. Two of our staff members were victims of ShutDown violence.  The situation is bad and getting worse. The people who are supposed to be sailing the ship are clueless," said Ndebele.

In their narrations, the interviewed residents shared how they were indiscriminately assaulted by the soldiers who accused them of taking part in the demonstrations. One interviewee recollected how he was bundled into a military truck, assaulted until he collapsed.

"After I collapsed, they poured me with water and shoved crushed tablets into my mouth, that is when I woke up," said the resident.

Another resident said he was accosted by the soldiers on his way from a beer drink and was made to lie down and received a thorough beating.

In the interviews, the residents showed Ndebele scars on different parts of their bodies sustained in the assault. They said attempts to report the assault at the police were ignored as the police said they were not compiling dockets on the matter.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

51 mins ago | 308 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

1 hr ago | 559 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

1 hr ago | 826 Views

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

1 hr ago | 556 Views

'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

2 hrs ago | 990 Views

ZAPU mourns Dr Nikela Nic Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Chiwenga in fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 7051 Views

Apostle Chiwenga's letter to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 5893 Views

PSL introduces e-ticketing

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Extraordinary measure for extraordinary: A case of Zimbabwe's austerity measures

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

MDC officials turn to witchdoctors?

4 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Hospital increases ward accomodation charges

5 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Man arrested for carrying RTGS$23 940

6 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Junior army and police officers plotting mutiny?

6 hrs ago | 6016 Views

Fuel price up again in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 6157 Views

Mnangagwa borrowing bad law from Apartheid South Africa's statutes

8 hrs ago | 2926 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

9 hrs ago | 5144 Views

Buyanga excluded on son's birth certificate

9 hrs ago | 1924 Views

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 3172 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

10 hrs ago | 10533 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

10 hrs ago | 2191 Views

War vets to establish museum

10 hrs ago | 609 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

11 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

11 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5536 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

11 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

12 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

12 hrs ago | 644 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

12 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

12 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

12 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

12 hrs ago | 1551 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

12 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

12 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

12 hrs ago | 994 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

12 hrs ago | 736 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

12 hrs ago | 2742 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

12 hrs ago | 2027 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

12 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 459 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

12 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

12 hrs ago | 1113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days